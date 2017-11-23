'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 9 spoilers: Baez accidentally overdoses

"Blue Bloods" series, starring Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko) and Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), will have a new episode titled "Pain Killers," which airs in the US on Friday, Dec. 1. It will show Baez suffering from an accidental overdose during one of her missions with Danny.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Blue Bloods' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Pain Killers.'

A CBS press release release states that "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 9 will show Baez and Danny joining a narcotics task force to track down a drug supplier. Unfortunately, Baez will accidentally come in contact with drugs and have a life-threatening overdose. Meanwhile, Frank will form a surprising alliance with Mayor Dutton (Lorraine Bracco). Elsewhere, Eddie and Jamie will help protect a rehabilitated sex offender from his neighbours in their apartment building. They're angry that he's living there with them. This episode was directed by John Behring and written by Ian Biederman.

'Pain Killers' stars

The guest stars that will appear in "Pain Killers" are Jason Cadieux (Michael Ruiz), Danny Berisha (Uniform #2), Margot Bingham (Maureen Bell), Alex Hazen Floyd (Nigel Lewis), Alex Esola (Paul Romano), Crystal Lake Evans (Eva Gold), Toccarra Cash (Uniform #1), Christian Campbell (Peter Stratton), Nitya Vidyasagar (Dr. Nadia Khan), David Zayas (Governor Martin Mendez) and Peter Benson (Kenneth Tripp). They will be joined by other "Blue Bloods" cast members such as Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore), Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), Mark Linn-Baker (Carlton Miller), Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan) and Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley).

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'Pick Your Poison' and 'Heavy Is the Head'

The episode prior to "Pain Killers" was "Pick Your Poison," which aired in the US on Nov. 17. It showed Eddie arresting a man that was revealed to be her college acquaintance. This guy once embarrassed her in a frat house. Meanwhile, Frank got caught between a rock and a hard place when one of his best lieutenants tested positive for marijuana after a Colorado trip. Elsewhere, Baez and Danny investigated a murder that's linked to a white supremacist group. Kevin Wade wrote this episode, which was directed by Heather Cappiello.

"Blue Bloods" TV airs in the US at 10-11 pm ET/PT every Friday. The next episode of the police drama is "Heavy Is the Head" and it will air on Dec. 8. Stay tuned for more updates about the Reagan family.

Check out some Thanksgiving Day posts from 'Blue Bloods':