'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Danny, Baez investigate foul play

Actor Donnie Wahlberg arrives for the International Emmy Awards in New York November 19, 2012. Wahlberg stars as Danny Reagan in the CBS series "Blue Bloods."

Actor Donnie Wahlberg arrives for the International Emmy Awards in New York November 19, 2012. Wahlberg stars as Danny Reagan in the CBS series "Blue Bloods." Reuters/Carlo Allegri

"Blue Bloods," starring Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko) and Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), will have a new episode titled "The Enemy of My Enemy," which airs in the US on Friday. It will show Baez and Danny working on a case that involves foul play. Plus, Frank will work with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) to bypass Mayor Dutton's (Lorraine Bracco) veto.

Spoiler alert: This update contains 'Blue Bloods' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out more about 'The Enemy of My Enemy.'

A CBS press release states that "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 3 will show Danny and Baez investigating a case that involves the death of a presiding judge in Erin's trial. The said trial is against notorious human trafficker Chao Lin (Tia Carrere). Meanwhile, Mayor Dutton will oppose Frank's initiative on public safety. However, activist and City Council Speaker Regina Thomas will help him think of a plan to bypass the veto of the Mayor. Robert Harmon directed this episode and Ian Biederman wrote it.

'The Enemy of My Enemy' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Gregory Mikell (Politician), Alex Ziwak (Undercover Detective), Marlon Perrier (Pete Wilson) and Massiel Mordan (Andrea Rivas) will be guest stars in this episode. They will be joined by Matthew Rauch (Lawrence Skolnick), Mark Linn-Baker (Carlton Miller), Tibor Feldman (M. E. Craig Easterbrook), Michael G. Chin (Man), Dennis Flanagan (Joe Wheeler), Guy Lockard (Csu Officer Douglas), Emily Behny (Dana Jensen), Johnny Wu (Jaw Long), Adriane Lenox (Beverly Cross) and Thomas Benton (Judge Gary Tessler). The rest of the "Blue Bloods" cast members will also be seen in "The Enemy of My Enemy" including Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Tamara Tunie (Monica Graham), Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore), Steve Schrippa (Anthony Abetemarco), Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan) and Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley).

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'Ghosts of the Past,' 'Out of the Blue' and 'The Forgotten'

The episode prior to "The Enemy of My Enemy" was "Ghosts of the Past," which aired on Oct. 6 in the US. It was directed by John Behring and written by Kevin Riley. It featured Frank getting an order from Mayor Dutton to attend a parade. However, Frank was hesitant to do so because the parade honours a man who served time for conspiring in a police attack. As for Eddie and Jamie, they tried to help a young woman that they believed was being exploited by Congressman Walters (Richard Thomas). Plus, Danny investigated the mysterious disappearance and return of a teen named Selena Moore (Caroline Pluta).

The "Blue Bloods" TV series airs in the US on Fridays at 10-11 pm ET/PT on CBS. The episodes after "The Enemy of My Enemy" are "Out of the Blue," which airs on Oct. 20 and "The Forgotten," which will air on Oct. 27. Stay tuned for more updates about the Reagan family as well as their colleagues, loved ones and enemies.