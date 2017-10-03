'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Frank must attend a parade

Co-stars Tom Selleck (L) and Donnie Wahlberg talk about their show 'Blue Bloods' during the CBS, Showtime and the CW Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 28, 2010.

Co-stars Tom Selleck (L) and Donnie Wahlberg talk about their show 'Blue Bloods' during the CBS, Showtime and the CW Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 28, 2010. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

"Blue Bloods," starring Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan) and Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), will have an upcoming episode titled "Ghosts of the Past," which airs on Friday in the US. It will feature Frank getting an order from the mayor to attend a parade.

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'Blue Bloods' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out more about 'Ghosts of the Past.'

According to TV Guide, CBS "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 2 will show Frank being ordered by the new mayor to attend a parade that will honour a man who served time for conspiring in an attack against the police. Meanwhile, Eddie and Jamie will aid a young woman that they believe is being exploited by a congressman. As for Danny, he will investigate a mysterious case that involves a teen who has returned after suspiciously disappearing 13 years ago.

'Ghosts of the Past' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following actors as guest stars in this episode: Michael G Chin as the Man, Johnny M Wu as Jaw Long, Dennis Flanagan as Joe Wheeler and Matthew Rauch as Lawrence Skolnick. They will be joined by "Blue Bloods" cast member Steve Schirripa who plays the part of Anthony Abetemarco.

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'Cutting Losses,' 'The Enemy of My Enemy' and 'Out of the Blue'

The episode prior to "Ghosts of the Past" was the "Blue Bloods season 8 premiere titled "Cutting Losses," which aired in the US on Sept. 29. It featured Danny's contemplation on retirement and Erin asking help from his brother for a case that involves her ex-husband, Jack (Peter Hermann). Eddie and Jamie also went undercover as a couple to bust a drug dealer. Plus, Frank didn't get along well with Margaret Dutton (Lorraine Bracco), the new mayor of New York City.

Linda's death

It was also revealed, much to the shock of the show's fans, that Linda (Amy Carlson) already died in a rescue helicopter crash. "Cutting Losses" was directed by David M Barrett and written by Siobhan Byrne O'Connor.

"Blue Bloods" TV series airs on Friday in the US from 10-11 pm ET/PT on the CBS network. The episodes after "Ghosts of the Past" are "The Enemy of My Enemy," which will air on Oct. 13 and "Out of the Blue," which airs on Oct. 20.