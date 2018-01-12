'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 spoilers: Henry becomes a key witness

"Blue Bloods," TV series starring Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan) and Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), will be featured in the upcoming episode of the CBS show titled "Erasing History" on Friday, Jan. 19. It will show Henry as an important witness to a case assigned to Danny and Baez. Unfortunately, he can't help but meddle and give unsolicited advice.

Spoiler alert: This article contains 'Blue Bloods' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'Erasing History.'

According to a press release from CBS, "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 13 will feature Henry being a key witness on a case that Baez and Danny are trying to solve. However, he will meddle in the case and annoy Danny. Thankfully, Henry will lead them to important information that can help them close the case.

As for Eddie and Jamie, they will discover that a parole officer is taking advantage of his parolees. Plus, the Reagan family will be shocked when Nicky chooses to side with Chrissie (Naian Gonzalez Norvind), her activist friend. It turns out Chrissie defaced One Police Plaza's New York City Police Department (NYPD) flag. Jane Raab directed this episode, which was written by Daniel Truly.

'Erasing History' stars

"Erasing History" will feature Joanna Rhinehart (Mli), Katherine Marie (Emt), Bernie Mcinerney (Larry), Carman Lacivita (Cis Detective), Marion Green (Ted), Jared Kemp (Gabe), James Legros (Jim Voorhees), Max Weinberg (Mario Vangelis), Antonio Bamoozie (Antifa Friend #1) and Daphne Zelle (Antifra Friend #2). Barthelemy Atsin (Leo Epps), Robert G. Siverls (Charles Epps), Anna Mintzer (Leah), Tiffany Robinson (Liza), Juan Arturo (Javier), Shawn Parsons (Cassian D'abo), Racine Russell (Officer Cosgove) and Genevieve Angelson (Whitney), will also appear in this episode.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Steve Rizzo (Jerry Simmons), Matthew R. Staley (Tim "The Streeber" Streebinksy) and Alex Ziwak (Undercover Detective - uncredited) will join them. Plus, watch out for the other "Blue Bloods" cast such as Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Steven Schirripa (Anthony Abetamarco), Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan) and Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan).

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'The Brave' and 'School of Hard Knocks'

The episode prior to "Erasing History" is "The Brave," and it will air on CBS on Friday night. It will show Anthony getting shot while he's interviewing a witness for a murder trial. Erin will ask Danny to help them find out who the shooter is. Elsewhere, Nicky will prepare to take the police exam. As for Eddie and Jamie, they will deal with a standoff between someone posing as a police officer and a police lieutenant. Siobhan Byrne O'Connor wrote this episode, which was written by Tom Moore.

"Blue Bloods" airs in Australia on TEN every Thursday at 11:10 pm AEDT. It airs on CBS on Fridays in the US at 10-11 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Erasing History" is "School of Hard Knocks" and it will air in the US on Feb. 2. Stay tuned for more updates about the Reagans and their cases.