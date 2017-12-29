'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 11 spoilers: Frank goes against Erin’s initiative

"Blue Bloods" starring Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez) and Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), will have a new episode titled "Second Chances," which airs on Jan. 5, 2018 in the US. It will show Frank speaking out against an initiative from Erin's office that involves considering drug abuse as a disease.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Blue Bloods' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Second Chances.'

A CBS press release states that "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 11 will show Baez and Danny reexamining an old case about a man serving time for murder. They will do this after a journalist disappears while working on an exposé to prove that the guy in jail is actually innocent. Danny and Baez think that digging into the original case will help them locate her. Plus, Erin's office will lead an initiative that plans to consider drug abuse as a disease first and a crime second. Unfortunately, Frank will be caught in between and reluctantly speak out against it. Deran Sarafian directed this episode, which was written by Kevin Riley.

'Second Chances' stars

The actors and actresses that will grace the "Second Chances" episode are Derek Goh (Colin Taylor), Bruce Macvittie (Lee Mcbyrne), Shez Sardar (Jason Bevan), Jeremy Burnett (Uniform), Yaegel T. Welch (Mason Grant), Roscoe Orman (Ethan Goodwin), Akintola Jiboyewa (Damian), Mandi Masden (Lauren Goodwin), Manini Gupta (Jessica Guimond), Chris Pollard (Bartender), Annie Young (Hnt Lieutenant), Dan Bittner (Dr. Brian Mcbyrne), Marbel Melendez (Pool Player) and Pallavi Sastry (Cameron). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), they will be joined by Alex Ziwak as an undercover detective. The other "Blue Bloods" cast members such as Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley) and Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan), will also appear in this episode.

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'Heavy Is the Head' and 'The Brave'

The episode before "Second Chances" is "Heavy Is the Head" which aired in the US on Dec. 8. It showed Baker getting a job offer. However, Frank discovered that it had strings attached. As for Baez and Danny, they worked a case involving mobster Victor Lugo (Nick Cordero) and some car robbers. Plus, Erin felt conflicted when Jamie and Eddie asked her for a favour that involved dropping old charges against Parker Mack (Spencer House). The reason they asked her to do so was because he bravely helped rescue a woman from a hostage situation. "Heavy Is the Head" was directed by David M. Barrett and written by Brian Burns. The episode after "Second Chances" is "The Brave" and it will air on CBS on Jan. 12, 2018.

"Blue Bloods" airs at 10:40 pm on TEN in Australia every Thursday. In the US, it airs every Friday on CBS at 10-11 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "Blue Bloods" spoilers and updates in the next few days.