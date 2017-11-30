'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Baker gets a job offer

"Blue Bloods" TV series, starring Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko) and Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), will have an upcoming episode titled "Heavy is the Head," which airs in the US on Dec. 8. It will feature Detective Baker receiving a job offer. Plus, Erin will be conflicted when Eddie and Jamie ask her for a favour.

Spoiler alert: This article has more 'Blue Bloods' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Heavy is the Head.'

According to a CBS press release, "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 10 will feature Detective Baker getting a job offer. Meanwhile, Jamie and Eddie will ask Erin to help drop the charges against Parker Mack (Spencer House), who rescued a woman from a local hostage situation. As for Baez and Danny, they will work on a case that involves car thieves. They will eventually discover that the thieves' leader is Victor Lugo (Nick Cordero), a mobster that they dealt with in the past. This episode was directed by David Barrett and written by Brian Burns.

'Heavy is the Head' stars

The stars that will appear in "Heavy is the Head" are James Brandes (Nicky Farina), Curt Bouril (Captain Bullman), Pallavi Sastry (Cameron), Christopher Piccione (Man), David Carol (Pink Doughnut Man), Omar Leyva (Hector Alonzo), Gary Lee Mahmoud (Herbert Talbott), Sam Simone (McKenna TARU Tech), Gary Scudero (Victor Crew #1), Amy Evans (Uniform #1), Grant Robert Crawford (Uniform #2) and Hadasa Isolino (Hostage Woman #1). They will be joined by the rest of the cast of "Blue Bloods" including Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan) and Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore).

'Pain Killers'

The episode prior to "Heavy is the Head," is "BlueBloods" season 8, episode 9 "Pain Killers," which will air in the US on Friday. It will show Baez accidentally getting a drug overdose during a mission to track down a drug supplier. Meanwhile, Frank will have an unlikely alliance with Mayor Dutton (Lorraine Bracco). As for Eddie and Jamie, they will help protect a rehabilitated sex offender whose neighbours don't want him to live in their apartment building.

"Blue Bloods" episodes air in Australia every Thursday at 10:30 pm on TEN. It also airs at 10-11 pm ET/PT every Friday in the US. Stay tuned for more updates about the Reagans.