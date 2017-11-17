'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 8 spoilers: Eddie arrests a college acquaintance

"Blue Bloods" TV series starring Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan) and Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), will have an upcoming episode titled "Pick Your Poison," which will air in the US on Friday. It will show feature Eddie dealing with a college acquaintance that she has to arrest on questionable charges.

Spoiler alert: This article has more 'Blue Bloods' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Pick Your Poison.'

According to a CBS press release, "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 8 will feature Eddie having a blast from the past as she comes across a familiar face from college. Unfortunately, she has to arrest her acquaintance from school on questionable charges. Meanwhile, a decorated US military veteran will test positive for marijuana. Frank will hesitate to mar the guy's spotless record. "Pick Your Poison" was written by Kevin Wade and directed by Heather Cappiello.

'Pick Your Poison' stars

The guest stars that will appear in the latest "Blue Bloods" episode are Noel Elie (Alyssa), Peter Mark Kendall (Kyle Wentworth), Anthony 'Treach' Criss (Tyrell Green), Charles Malik Whitfield (Deputy Chief Devin Jones), Nat Cassidy (Duane Pitney), Drew Moerlein (Skip Fuller), Guyviaud Joseph (Uniform #1), Christian Barber (Uniform #2), Kathryn Boswell (College Girl), Jennifer Brito (EMT), Maurice Jones (Officer Bigelow) and Brandon Uranowitz (Michael Goldman Alonzo Bristol (Desk Sergeant). They will be joined by the rest of the "Blue Bloods" cast members such as Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), Mark Linn-Baker (Carlton Miller), Lorraine Bracco (Mayor Margaret Dutton), Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore) and Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan).

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'Common Ground,' 'Pain Killers' and 'Heavy is the Head'

The episode before "Pick Your Poison" was "Common Ground," which aired in the US on Nov. 10. It showed Danny trying to protect a nurse named Faith Madson (Jessie Mueller). Faith had a violent ex-boyfriend and needed to be checked out from time to time. Meanwhile, Eddie and Jamie helped deliver a baby. As for Frank, he met up with an acquaintance named Shelly Wayne (Cassandra Freeman). She presented a theory to him about an inmate's death. "Common Ground" was directed by David M. Barrett and written by Siobhan Byrne O'Connor.

"Blue Bloods" airs every Fridays at 10-11 pm ET/PT in the US on CBS. The episodes after "Pick Your Poison" are "Pain Killers" and "Heavy is the Head," which will air on Dec. 1 and 8, respectively.

Watch the 'Blue Bloods' videos below from the show's Facebook account: