'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 15 'Pattie Sue Edwards' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
James Spader RTX121X9
Cast member James Spader participates in a panel for "The Blacklist" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

"The Blacklist" cast, including James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai and Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, will have an upcoming episode titled "Pattie Sue Edwards." It will air on March 7 in the US. The new episode of the NBC show will feature a deadly viral outbreak as well as the mysterious woman behind it. 

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'The Blacklist' spoilers 2018. Read on if you would like to know what will happen in 'Pattie Sue Edwards.'

According to an NBC press release, "The Blacklist" season 5, episode 15 will show the Task Force's investigation about a woman whom they believe is responsible for a deadly viral outbreak. Aram will also go out into the field. Meanwhile, Liz will still track Tom's killers but she'll work a new angle. As for Red, he has a tax issue in his money laundering operation. He needs to find a creative solution to solve it. 

'Pattie Sue Edwards' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) states that Liza J. Bennett (Pattie Sue Edwards), Michael Aronov (Joe "Smokey" Putnum), William Day (Hazmat Tech), Reginald L. Barnes (Jumbal Mazi Okoro), Lee Garrett (Busbo) and Dennis Flanagan (Cronin), will be among the guest stars in this episode. They will be joined by C. Thomas Howell (Earl Fagen), Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), Mozhan Marnò (Samar Navabi), Brian Roland (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , (CDC) Tech), Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), Nastasha Strang (CDC Official), Regina Taylor (Doctor Hannah Moshay), Jess Nahikian (Phoebe) and Roger Brenner (Washington DC Emergency medical technician (EMT) - uncredited).

'The Blacklist' episodes: 'Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III' and 'The Capricorn Killer'

The episode before "Pattie Sue Edwards" is "Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III" and it will air on Wednesday night in the US. It will show Liz being evaluated by a psychotherapist (Martha Plimpton) in order for her to be reinstated to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Meanwhile, Red will help the Task force track a Blacklister who uses airtight alibis and provides them for murderous clients. 

"The Blacklist" airs on Mondays in Australia at 10:40 pm AEDT on Seven. It airs in the US on Wednesdays from 8-9 pm on NBC. The next episode after "Pattie Sue Edwards" is "The Capricorn Killer" and it will air on March 14 in the US. Stay tuned for more "The Blacklist 5" spoilers in the next few weeks.

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Roger Federer on ATP GenNext: 'Doubt anyone can win 10 Grand Slams'
LeBron James Free Agency: Cavs star flattered by Philadelphia recruiting
Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test live stream: Watch Durban Test online
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test live stream: Watch Durban Test online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 15 spoilers
‘The 100’ season 5: Show creator watches finale
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 team at Licensing Expo
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam and Caitriona banter continues
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Feb. 28 to March 2 [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' Feb. 28 to March 2 spoilers
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Producers scout new location to film
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Possible new ice planet
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car