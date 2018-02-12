'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 'The Neonatal Nomenclature' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
Big Bang Theory cast Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg
Actors Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg arrive at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"The Big Bang Theory" (TBBT) cast, including Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski),  Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Mayim Bialik (Dr Amy Farrah Fowler) and Jim Parsons (Dr Sheldon Cooper), will be featured in the CBS sitcom's new episode titled "The Neonatal Nomenclature." It will air on March 1 in the US. The upcoming TBBT episode will show Bernadette giving birth.

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know more about 'The Neonatal Nomenclature.'

According to a CBS press release, "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 16 will show Bernadette refusing to go into labour. Her friends will try out different ways to get things started. Thankfully, Bernadette will successfully give birth in this episode. As for Howard, he'll accidentally find out from Amy that Bernadette has already chosen their son's name. He'll confront his wife about it. 

'The Neonatal Nomenclature' cast and crew

The other "The Big Bang Theory" cast members such as  Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) and Johnny Galecki (Dr Leonard Hofstadter), will also appear in this episode. Gay Linvill directed "The Neonatal Nomenclature." Adam Faberman, Steve Holland and Tara Hernandez wrote its teleplay. Eric Kaplan, Anthony Del Broccolo and Maria Ferrari wrote the story. 

'The Big Bang Theory' episodes" 

The episode prior to "The Neonatal Nomenclature" was  "The Novelization Correlation." It aired on CBS on Feb. 1. It showed Amy and Sheldon discovering that Wil Wheaton's Professor Proton show is actually entertaining to watch. They also found out that Howard was a guest on the show. Howard suggested that Sheldon apologise to Wil. Thankfully, Will has forgiven Sheldon. However, when he asked Wil to be on his show, Wil asked for Amy to be his guest instead. Despite feeling jealous about it, Sheldon still encouraged Amy to be a part of Wil's show. 

As for Leonard, he wrote a book based on his life. It had a protagonist named Logan Dean, who is very much like him. This character had a mean boss named Illsa. However, Bernadette pointed out that Illsa is similar to Penny and she tells her about it. Unfortunately, this made Penny mad at Leonard. Leonard eventually called his mum for advice and figured out that Illsa is actually based on her. He decided to abandon the book because he realised that he also wrote romantic tension between Illsa and Logan. Mark Cendrowski directed this episode, which was written by Eric Kaplan, Jeremy Howe and Maria Ferrari (teleplay), and Andy Gordon, Adam Faberman and Steve Holland (story).

"The Big Bang Theory" episodes air on Channel Nine in Australia on Tuesdays after "The Block." It also airs in the US every Thursday at 8-8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for more TBBT spoilers.

