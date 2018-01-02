'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 'The Solo Oscillation' spoilers

The cast of the CBS comedy series "The Big Bang Theory" pose with their award for Favorite TV Show
The cast of the CBS comedy series "The Big Bang Theory" pose with their award for Favorite TV Show during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"The Big Bang Theory" (TBBT) cast, which includes Johnny Galecki (Dr Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Mayim Bialik (Dr Amy Farrah Fowler) and Jim Parsons (Dr Sheldon Cooper), will be featured in the upcoming episode of the sitcom titled "The Solo Oscillation." It will air on Jan. 11 on CBS in the US. In this episode, Sheldon will kick Amy out to work alone. This will lead her to conduct science experiments with Leonard and they will bond.

Spoiler alert: This contains 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know more about 'The Solo Oscillation.'

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 13 will show Sheldon trying to work solo. He'll temporarily kick Amy out because of it. In turn, Amy will bond with Leonard while conducting various scientific experiments. Meanwhile, Sheldon will find scientific inspiration in Penny, which will surprise him thoroughly. She will help Sheldon figure out what his next move is in the realm of Science. As for Howard, he will be replaced by Bert the geologist (Brian Posehn) in the Footprints on the Moon band.

'The Solo Oscillation' stars, director and writers

Aside from Brian Posehn, the other guest stars that will appear in this episode are Pamela Adlon (Halley, O.S) and Laurie Metcalf (Mary). They will be joined by the rest of "The Big Bang Theory" cast such as Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Kunal Nayyar (Dr Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz). The episode's teleplay was written by Maria Ferrari, Eric Kaplan and Jeremy Howe. The story was written by Anthony Del Broccolo, Chuck Lorre and Steve Holland. Mark Cendrowski directed "The Solo Oscillation."

'The Big Bang Theory' episodes: 'The Matrimonial Metric'

The episode before "The Solo Oscillation" is "The Matrimonial Metric," which will air on CBS on Thursday. It will show Amy and Sheldon trying to decide who among their friends they will ultimately choose to be the maid of honour and the best man at their wedding. They resort to secret experiments to help them make a choice. Plus, Penny will tell Amy how she really feels about her. 

"The Big Bang Theory 11" airs in Australia on Channel Nine every Tuesday after "The Block." It also airs on CBS in the US every Thursday from 8-8:30 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers about the "TBBT" gang, aka Sheldon, Leonard, Amy, Penny, Raj, Howard and Bernadette.

