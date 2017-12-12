'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers: 'The Celebration Reverberation'

By @JanSSS8 on
Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Melissa Rauch
Kaley Cuoco poses with the award for favorite comedic TV actress, with her co-stars from "The Big Bang Theory" Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and Melissa Rauch, at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014. The cast is also posing with the award for favorite network TV comedy. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

“The Big Bang Theory” (TBBT) cast, which includes Mayim Bialik (Dr Amy Farrah Fowler), Jim Parsons (Dr Sheldon Cooper), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Dr Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz) and Johnny Galecki (Dr Leonard Hofstadter), will have an upcoming episode titled "The Celebration Reverberation," which will air in the US on Thursday. It will show Sheldon and Howard planning birthday celebrations for Amy and Halley (voiced by Pamela Adlon). 

Spoiler alert: This update has 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about 'The Celebration Reverberation.'

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 11 will feature Sheldon planning Amy's birthday party with an authentic "Little House on the Prairie" theme. Meanwhile, Howard will also plan a party for her daughter Halley. As for Leonard, he'll receive a Christmas letter from his brother. However, it will make him compare his accomplishments with his sibling's achievements. Mark Cendrowski directed this episode, which was written by Steve Holland, Eric Kaplan and Alex Ayers (story). The teleplay was written by Dave Goetsch, Maria Ferrari and Jeremy Howe.

'TBBT' episodes: 'The Confidence Erosion'

The TBBT episode prior to "The Celebration Reverberation" was "The Confidence Erosion," which aired in the US on Dec. 7. Mark Cendrowski directed the episode. The story was written by Bill Prady, Maria Ferrari and Adam Faberman. Its teleplay was written by Tara Hernandez, Steve Holland and Eric Kaplan.  

Amy and Sheldon almost got married at City Hall

"The Confidence Erosion" showed Amy and Sheldon developing a unique system for their wedding planning that involves the use of math. They randomly divided up wedding tasks. However, they kept arguing about it. Finally, they agreed to just get married at City Hall. Sheldon eventually changed his mind and decided that he wanted a first dance with Amy so they went home to plan their wedding again. 

As for Raj, he lost a job interview at a planetarium. His dad told him that he doesn't have any confidence because Howard always mocks him. When Raj tried to stay away from Howard, he was able to get the job. Howard tried to make amends with Raj, but backed off when he saw his friend getting a date. 

Watch "The Big Bang Theory" episodes on CBS in the US every Thursday from 8-8:30 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more updates about Sheldon and the gang.

Related
Join the Discussion
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car