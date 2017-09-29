'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Leonard’s embarrassing interview

By @JanSSS8 on
The Big Bang Theory cast RTSW6I3
The cast and crew of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for Favorite Network TV Comedy at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“The Big Bang Theory” (TBBT), starring Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Simon Helberg (Wolowitz) and Mayim Bialik (Amy), will have a new episode titled "The Retraction Reaction," which airs in the US on Oct. 2. It will feature Leonard giving an embarrassing interview that could cost him his job at the university. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler alert: This article contains additional 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the latest 'TBBT' episode.

According to a CBS press release, "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 2 will show Leonard giving an embarrassing radio interview that angers the university he's working in, as well as the entire Physics community. Unfortunately, the said interview could even cost him his job. Meanwhile, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy will bond over their success which they have agreed to keep from Howard and Sheldon. 

'The Retraction Reaction' guest stars, writers and director

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Regina King (Janine Davis) will be a guest star in "The Retraction Refraction." She will be joined by "Science Friday" host Ira Flatow as himself and "The Big Bang Theory" cast member Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali. Mark Cendrowski directed this episode. Eric Kaplan, Dave Goetsch and Anthony Del Broccolo wrote the teleplay while Maria Ferrari, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland wrote the story.

'The Big Bang Theory' episodes

The "TBBT" episode before "The Retraction Reaction" was the show's season 11 premiere titled "The Proposal Proposal," which aired on Monday. It showed Amy accepting Sheldon's marriage proposal from "The Big Bang Theory" season 10 finale "The Long Distance Dissonance." Meanwhile, Stephen Hawking helped Sheldon realise that he won't always be the center of attention in his relationship with Amy. As for Bernadette, she was shocked when she found out that she's pregnant again. She and Howard aren't happy to have another one again because they just had a baby. They even tried to convince Penny and Leonard to have a kid too, but they were unsuccessful.

"The Big Bang Theory" sitcom airs in Australia on Nine Network. It also airs on Mondays in the US at 8-8:30 pm ET/PT on the CBS TV Network. The next "TBBT" season 11 episode after "The Retraction Reaction" will be "The Relaxation Integration" and it will air in the US on Oct. 9. Stay tuned for more updates about Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette and Amy in the coming weeks.

Related
Join the Discussion
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
NBA expects players to stand up for national anthem
Carmelo Anthony, Paul George thought they were Cleveland-bound on draft night
Chandler Parsons injury update: Grizzlies star set for turnaround season
FIFA close to taking over Football Federation Australia, to appoint committee
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 spoilers
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 episode 13 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 4: Jamie pulled into intrigue
‘Young Sheldon’ episode 2: Annie Potts debut as grandma
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Lucious sneaks off  to Uncle Eddie
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 'Full Circle' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Amy is offered a deal
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car