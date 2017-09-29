'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Leonard’s embarrassing interview

The cast and crew of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for Favorite Network TV Comedy at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

“The Big Bang Theory” (TBBT), starring Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Simon Helberg (Wolowitz) and Mayim Bialik (Amy), will have a new episode titled "The Retraction Reaction," which airs in the US on Oct. 2. It will feature Leonard giving an embarrassing interview that could cost him his job at the university. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler alert: This article contains additional 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the latest 'TBBT' episode.

According to a CBS press release, "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 2 will show Leonard giving an embarrassing radio interview that angers the university he's working in, as well as the entire Physics community. Unfortunately, the said interview could even cost him his job. Meanwhile, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy will bond over their success which they have agreed to keep from Howard and Sheldon.

'The Retraction Reaction' guest stars, writers and director

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Regina King (Janine Davis) will be a guest star in "The Retraction Refraction." She will be joined by "Science Friday" host Ira Flatow as himself and "The Big Bang Theory" cast member Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali. Mark Cendrowski directed this episode. Eric Kaplan, Dave Goetsch and Anthony Del Broccolo wrote the teleplay while Maria Ferrari, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland wrote the story.

'The Big Bang Theory' episodes

The "TBBT" episode before "The Retraction Reaction" was the show's season 11 premiere titled "The Proposal Proposal," which aired on Monday. It showed Amy accepting Sheldon's marriage proposal from "The Big Bang Theory" season 10 finale "The Long Distance Dissonance." Meanwhile, Stephen Hawking helped Sheldon realise that he won't always be the center of attention in his relationship with Amy. As for Bernadette, she was shocked when she found out that she's pregnant again. She and Howard aren't happy to have another one again because they just had a baby. They even tried to convince Penny and Leonard to have a kid too, but they were unsuccessful.

"The Big Bang Theory" sitcom airs in Australia on Nine Network. It also airs on Mondays in the US at 8-8:30 pm ET/PT on the CBS TV Network. The next "TBBT" season 11 episode after "The Retraction Reaction" will be "The Relaxation Integration" and it will air in the US on Oct. 9. Stay tuned for more updates about Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette and Amy in the coming weeks.