'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 3 spoilers: Amy records Sheldon

By @JanSSS8 on
Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Melissa Rauch
Kaley Cuoco poses with the award for favorite comedic TV actress, with her co-stars from "The Big Bang Theory" Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and Melissa Rauch, at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014. The cast is also posing with the award for favorite network TV comedy. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

“The Big Bang Theory” (TBBT) cast which includes Mayim Bialik (Amy), Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Simon Helberg (Wolowitz), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) and Kaley Cuoco (Penny), will have an upcoming episode titled "The Relaxation Integration," which airs on  Oct. 9 in the US. It will show Amy recording Sheldon while he is talking in his sleep.

Spoiler alert: This update has 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about 'The Relaxation Integration.'

A press release from CBS states that "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 3 will feature Sheldon talking in his sleep and Amy recording him. She'll also try to convince Sheldon that he has a more easygoing side. This is the result of Sheldon stressing out about his wedding to Amy, particularly on the choice of wedding date. Meanwhile, Raj and Stuart (Kevin Sussman) will fight over Bernadette's new coworker, Ruchi (Swati Kapila).

"The Relaxation Integration" was directed by Mark Cendrowski. Its teleplay was written by Tara Hernandez, Maria Ferrari and Andy Gordon, while its story was written by Adam Faberman, Steve Holland and Chuck Lorre. A preview of the episode was posted on Promos Network's YouTube channel. It shows Sheldon freaking out about choosing a wedding date for his upcoming nuptials. He even told Penny and Leonard that he already picked out 80 dates and instructed them to save it all until he makes his choice. 

'The Big Bang Theory' episodes

The TBBT episode before "The Relaxation Integration" was "The Retraction Reaction," which aired in the US on Oct. 2. It showed Leonard giving an embarrassing radio interview. It made the university where he is currently working in furious because he admitted on the interview that physics research might be a dead end. He also made Sheldon depressed when the latter realised that the former could be right. Aside from Sheldon, Raj and Howard also felt depressed when they came over to his house.

They ended up getting drunk with Penny and going to American theoretical physicist Richard Feynman's grave. They eventually realised that there's still hope for physics as long as they believe in it. As for Bernadette and Amy, they admitted to each other that they keep their success in their careers a secret from their partners so as not to upset them.

"The Big Bang Theory" airs on Nine Network in Australia. The long-running TV sitcom also airs on CBS in the US every Monday at 8-8:30 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more updates about the TBBT gang.

