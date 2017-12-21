Best video games to play if you hate Christmas

Thinking of spending Christmas in the company of video games, not paying attention to the generous gift-giving and heartwarming family reunions around you? You’re probably not alone.

Still, it doesn’t mean gamers should shy away from Christmas-themed video games; there are plenty that comes to mind. Listed below are three titles you need to play if you’re planning to do the opposite of celebrating the spirit of Christmas.

‘Viscera Cleanup Detail: Santa's Rampage’ – Developer: RuneStorm

Even the jolly old man has his limits. Santa is fed up with spoiled brats with impossible wishlists, his brother Krampus asking for bail money, and endless lawsuits for his reindeers’ vandalism. He snaps, then mindlessly murders elves and reindeers while destroying his famous workshop. This is where you come in. You play the role of an employee from Polar Sanitation Co. tasked with cleaning the destroyed workshop.

“Santa's Rampage” is a Christmas-themed expansion of “Viscera Cleanup Detail.” Mopping up blood and recovering elf corpses have never been so depressing.

Screenshot from 'Viscera Cleanup Detail: Santa's Rampage.' RuneStorm/Press

‘Still Life’ – Developer: Microids

Christmas is fast approaching. You play as FBI agent Victoria McPherson, who visits her father’s home for the holidays. There she finds ancient copies of her grandfather’s files, telling of an old case from a long time ago. Strangely, the case resembles the one she is currently working on. Coincidence? We think not.

“Still Life” is a mystery point-and-click game in which you hunt for clues and talk to witnesses. Released in 2005, the game still holds up to other detective-themed games with its engrossing storyline.

‘Tattletail’ – Developer: Waygetter Electronics

What’s worse than getting a bad Christmas present? Getting one that can kill you.

You’re a naughty kid who opens your gift five days before the holiday. Your job, then, is to appease the mysterious toy. Look after Tattletail by feeding it, brushing its fur and more. But watch out for Mama Tattletail, the original version of the toy that had been recalled for mysterious reasons (spoiler: it kills you).

The game can be compared to “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” but instead of animatronics, you’re running away from a violent toy. Can you accomplish your tasks before bedtime?

Screenshot from 'Tattletail.' Waygetter Electronics/Press

Know of other Christmas-themed video games that should have been mentioned? Recommend them in the comments section below.

