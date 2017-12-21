Best video games to play if you hate Christmas

By on
tattletail 2
Screenshot from 'Tattletail.' Waygetter Electronics/Press

Thinking of spending Christmas in the company of video games, not paying attention to the generous gift-giving and heartwarming family reunions around you? You’re probably not alone.

Still, it doesn’t mean gamers should shy away from Christmas-themed video games; there are plenty that comes to mind. Listed below are three titles you need to play if you’re planning to do the opposite of celebrating the spirit of Christmas.

‘Viscera Cleanup Detail: Santa's Rampage’ – Developer: RuneStorm

Even the jolly old man has his limits. Santa is fed up with spoiled brats with impossible wishlists, his brother Krampus asking for bail money, and endless lawsuits for his reindeers’ vandalism. He snaps, then mindlessly murders elves and reindeers while destroying his famous workshop. This is where you come in. You play the role of an employee from Polar Sanitation Co. tasked with cleaning the destroyed workshop.

Santa's Rampage” is a Christmas-themed expansion of “Viscera Cleanup Detail.” Mopping up blood and recovering elf corpses have never been so depressing.

viscera cleanup christmas Screenshot from 'Viscera Cleanup Detail: Santa's Rampage.'  RuneStorm/Press

‘Still Life’ – Developer: Microids

Christmas is fast approaching. You play as FBI agent Victoria McPherson, who visits her father’s home for the holidays. There she finds ancient copies of her grandfather’s files, telling of an old case from a long time ago. Strangely, the case resembles the one she is currently working on. Coincidence? We think not.

Still Life” is a mystery point-and-click game in which you hunt for clues and talk to witnesses. Released in 2005, the game still holds up to other detective-themed games with its engrossing storyline.

‘Tattletail’ – Developer: Waygetter Electronics

What’s worse than getting a bad Christmas present? Getting one that can kill you.

You’re a naughty kid who opens your gift five days before the holiday. Your job, then, is to appease the mysterious toy. Look after Tattletail by feeding it, brushing its fur and more. But watch out for Mama Tattletail, the original version of the toy that had been recalled for mysterious reasons (spoiler: it kills you).

The game can be compared to “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” but instead of animatronics, you’re running away from a violent toy. Can you accomplish your tasks before bedtime?

tattletail Screenshot from 'Tattletail.'  Waygetter Electronics/Press

Know of other Christmas-themed video games that should have been mentioned? Recommend them in the comments section below.

You might want to check out the best 2017 Android games you might have missed, as well as the best 2017 Australian video games. Also, don't miss out on the best 2017 indie games you might have missed.

Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Thunder not ready to move Paul George
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Jarryd Hayne likely to escape ban over sexual assault claim
Jarryd Hayne likely to escape ban over sexual assault claim
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Storyline teased
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: What to expect
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Poe had a different role
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 9 preview: Toughest challenge yet
‘Young Sheldon’ episode 9 preview: Teaching Georgie math
'NCIS' season 15 episode 11 spoilers: Bishop and Torres go undercover
'NCIS' season 15 episode 11 ‘High Tide’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car