Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed

By on
screenshot5-large
Screenshot from 'Inflatality.' Hojo Studio/Press

The year 2017 has seen plenty of top-notch Australian video games. “Hollow Knight,” for instance, took the indie scene by storm with its superb platforming elements. The recently released “Rumu,” meanwhile, is slowly becoming a beloved title for fans of emotionally charged narratives.

While compiling the list of underrated 2017 Aussie video games, certain considerations were taken. To be considered an Australian video game, it needs to have been created by developers based anywhere in Australia. The good news is that the land Down Under has a highly talented indie scene that’s not letting anyone stop them. The list, therefore, is a celebration of their passion.

‘Inflatality’ – Developer: Hojo Studio

In development for two years, “Inflatality” launched at the recent PAX Australia in Melbourne. It brands itself as a “derpy couch-multiplayer physics fighter” involving inflatable wavers—you know, those tall balloon-like things you see during car shows.

Only this time, you control the wavers to beat the living out of their opponent. It’s a fighting game first and foremost. You are able to customise your character, preparing it for the battle ahead. Warning, though: this game contains scenes of explicit inflatable mayhem. Now fight!

screenshot6-large Screenshot from 'Inflatality.'  Hojo Studio/Press

‘Think of the Children’ – Developer: Jammed Up Studios

In “Think of the Children,” you may NOT think of the children, but it only shows the type of parent you are. Yes, that’s how harsh this game is. Created by Brisbane-based developers, the game will definitely not appeal to those easily disturbed, but fans of dark humour will find it an enjoyable experience.

The premise: you are accused of bad parenting, with the court presenting evidence of your recent behaviour. The gameplay itself serves as proof. What will the court see? Will they see you taking good care of your rambunctious children, or will they see you putting them in direct danger like the bad parent that you are?

think of the children Screenshot from 'Think of the Children.'  Jammed Up Studios/Press

‘City of Brass’ – Developer: Uppercut Games

From the creators of the indie darling “Submerged” comes a first-person adventure set in a magical Middle Eastern world. “City of Brass” lets you become a thief, hacking and slashing your way through enemies. Collect treasures and open secret chests, but do so with caution. The land is fraught with creatures, from the typical human foes to the extremely malicious genies. Expect to die a lot in this game, but the end is always worth it.

Palace05_preview Screenshot from 'City of Brass.'  Uppercut Games/Press

‘Mr Shifty’ – Developer: Team Shifty

Those who’ve played “Hotline Miami” should give “Mr Shifty” a try. Both games serve a monstrous number of dead henchmen and broken glass, but Shifty here stands out with his ability to teleport. The skill can be used to great effect. Appear right in front of an enemy so you can punch him before he even realises it. Be careful, though; he’s not immortal. He easily dies, so best use his punch-and-teleport skills to avoid returning to a checkpoint.

wzcllcyfd3ym7ftvqr8f Screenshot from 'Mr. Shifty.'  Press Kit

‘Crawl’ – Developer: Powerhoof

No, “Crawl” from Melbourne-based Powerhoof is not just another game with cute pixel graphics. It is a challenging local multiplayer title in which your friends control your enemies. When you die, you switch places. The concept is simple yet addictive. You can play by yourself or with up to 4 people. Single-player mode is as unforgiving, which is good news for those looking for a difficult dungeon-crawler to master.

01-Combat1 Screenshot from 'Crawl.'  Powerhoof/Press

Know of other Australian-made video games that should have been mentioned? Recommend them in the comments section below.

You might want to check out the best 2017 Android games you might have missed, as well as the best indie RPGs. Also, don't miss out on the best 2017 Nintendo Switch games you might have missed.

Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
NBA Trade News: Thunder not ready to move Paul George
NBA Trade News: Thunder not ready to move Paul George
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Another battle in York
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Two massive battle episodes
‘Outlander’ season 4: Matthew Roberts continues to work during Christmas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22 [VIDEOS]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers: Five-0 vs Organised crime
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Rian Johnson changed 'boring' original script
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Poe had a different role
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car