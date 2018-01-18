Barack Obama surprises Michelle on birthday; Former FLOTUS stuns in white bikini

By on
U.S President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle as they watch the Diamond Head basketball game between Oregon State and Akron during their Christmas vacation in Honolulu
U.S President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle as they watch the Diamond Head basketball game between Oregon State and Akron during their Christmas vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 22, 2013. Reuters/Hugh Gentry

Former US President Barack Obama has surprised his wife Michelle on her 54th birthday with “beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning.” She was recently spotted at a beach in Miami where she stunned in a white bikini top.

The former FLOTUS said celebrating birthdays can be “bittersweet” but she was grateful for those who sent noted and posted greetings on social media. Michelle took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of the flowers her husband surprised her with. “You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old,” she wrote.

She said people from around the country have no idea how much their family loves to hear from them. The birthday celebrant added that messages of hope, generosity, and warmth reminds her of how blessed they are.

The former POTUS posted a photo of him and his wife on Instagram. Along with the photo, she wrote Michelle is not only his wife and the mother of his kids, but also his best friend. “I love your strength, your grace, and your determination and I love you more each day,” he wrote.

The couple’s social media posts gave their followers serious relationship goals. One admirer cited the way Barack looks at Michelle. Another raved that the pair is her favourite couple.

Michelle and her daughter Malia were recently spotted on a beach outing. They had enjoyed the sun in Miami, where Michelle showed off her toned torso in a white bikini top matched with high-waisted white denim cut-off shorts.

She also wore a long white blouse, a bandanna and large fold hoop earrings. Michelle has utilised her White House wardrobe to promote young American designers. Former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush did the same.

Malia, on the other hand, sported a tan hoodie over her swimsuit as she clutched a textbook and her mobile phone. The mother and daughter bonding also included friends like former Obama administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. Secret Service agents were also spotted.

There was no sign of Barack or the couple’s younger daughter Sasha. The former first family celebrated Christmas in Hawaii last month.

In the past years, the Obamas have been seen at DC restaurants to celebrate Michelle’s special day. The family’s plans for her 54th birthday were not announced.

As Michelle feels birthdays are somehow bittersweet, InStyle called her “ageless.” She is known for her love for fitness and has spoken about how she stays in shape through regular exercise.

Security Camera/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers not willing to move Brooklyn pick
DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers, Mavericks biggest rivals to Pelicans
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 gets a new director
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 14 ‘School of Hard Knocks’ spoilers
Why Kate Middleton did not wear her engagement ring during hospital visit
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 17-19 [VIDEO]
'Outlander' stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hammer online poll
‘Outlander’ wins SpoilerTV’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Performer of the Year
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 12 preview: Meeting the Emperor
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 12: Imperial palace mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car