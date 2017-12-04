Obama's advice for Twitter users: Have a bit of an 'edit function'

Former US President Barack Obama offered a piece of advice in using Twitter on Friday as he spoke during a forum in India. He appeared to throw shade at his successor without even mentioning the name of US President Donald Trump when he said “think before you tweet.”

Journalist Karan Thapar had the opportunity to speak with the former POTUS at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. Although he does not use Twitter as much as Trump does, he was well aware of having more followers, having “100 million Twitter followers” in particular. Obama has 97.4 million followers on Twitter while Trump has 43.8 million.

As they talked about technology, Thapar mentioned about how some politicians would take their thoughts to Twitter. Obama did not fail to notice that particular use of technology.

"We're just beginning to understand what some of the inherent or built-in challenges exist within these new technology,” he said. He was quick to add that it leads to snap judgements, a lot of it.

For the former leader of the free world, thinking before tweeting is the same principle as thinking before speaking. Obama’s advice for people who are using Twitter or other social media platforms is to have a “little bit of an edit function,” instead of saying the first thing that pops into one’s head.

Obama cited a situation in which people get into trouble for tweeting something that just pops into their head, and then eventually trying to delete it, but somebody already took a screenshot of the tweet. In a more general discussion on technology, Obama said he thinks people must be mindful about the power and limits of these tools to understand it can be used for both good or for ill. His wife and former US first lady Michelle Obama also recently spoke about self-control and social media in Canada.

As for Trump’s use of Twitter, some want him to delete his social media account. "Wouldn't the world be a better place if the Prime Minister could persuade the President of the United States to delete his Twitter account?" Conservative MP Peter Bone had asked Home Secretary Amber Rudd, reports Evening Standard.

Twitter previously said Trump’s posts may not be taken down because they are “newsworthy.” The social media giant does not suspend Trump despite his past tweets targeting North Korea, and maintained that it is considering several factors when determining whether tweets breach its rules.