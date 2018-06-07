Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger

An early morning runner jogs past a toilet placed on the side of the road for free pick-up to any passerby in Leucadia, California, United States May 24, 2016.

An investment company executive has resigned from his role after he was identified as the alleged Brisbane poo jogger. Aveo executive Andrew Douglas Macintosh, 64, has been arrested and charged for repeatedly pooping in public places.

The mysterious poo jogger had been terrorising residents in Brisbane by regularly relieving himself in the early hours of the morning in a discreet alleyway of a Greenslopes apartment block. According to the residents, the poo jogger left at least 30 poops for the fed-up residents to clean up.

Courier Mail reports that the mystery poo jogger was Macintosh, a national quality manager at Aveo and a member of Brisbane City Council’s Inclusive Board. He faced Holland Park Magistrates Court this week. He was charged with “commit public nuisance.” He was fined $378.

“Just before 5 p.m. on 11th May, the man attended a unit complex on Logan road and did a poo. He did not have toilet paper on him though. At least he made sure his bum was clean, if not the surrounding area,” Queensland police told Junkee.

On Thursday, Aveo said Macintosh has resigned from the company. A spokesman said they were not aware of the charges laid against him until recently.

“Aveo Group is distressed and disappointed at the alleged incidents concerning Mr Macintosh. He has tendered his resignation to the company today and is no longer an employee of Aveo Group,” the spokesperson said. “Aveo will continue to extend its support to Mr Macintosh for help that he may require.”

Macintosh’s arrest is another unwelcome publicity for Aveo. Last year, a Fairfax Media investigation claimed that the company, which focuses on retirement village ownership and management, exploited its elderly residents. Apparently, the ASX-listed firm’s complex contracts and excessive exit fees took advantage of clients. The Aveo Group has since promised to simplify its contracts and improve its complaints process.