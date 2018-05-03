Black men arrested in Starbucks settle for US$1

By @chelean on
  • Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018.
    Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS
  • Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018.
    Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via Reuters
1 of 2

The two African American men who was arrested at a Philadelphia branch of Starbucks last month have reached a settlement with the coffee shop and the city for US$1 (AU$1.33) each. Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson have both accepted the symbolic amount and a promise from the city to set up a US$200,000 (AU$266,000) entrepreneurship program for public school students.

Details of their financial settlement with Starbucks are confidential, though the parties said they agreed to work together to “develop specific actions and opportunities.” The coffee shop giant has previously announced that it would close about 8,000 company-owned stores in the US on May 29 for racial bias training.

As part of the settlement, Starbucks has also invited the men to complete their undergraduate degrees through the company’s scholarship program with Arizona State University. The men will also meet with former US Attorney Eric Holder, who was hired by the company as part of its “long-term diversity and equity efforts.”

Nelson and Robinson have also reached settlement with the city of Philadelphia for a symbolic US$1 each. They will work with the city and a non-profit organisation to fund a US$200,000 grant establishing a “pilot curriculum for public high school students to develop the skills necessary to pursue their dream of being entrepreneurs,” city spokesman Mike Dunn said.

In April, a Starbucks manager called cops on Nelson and Robinson because they hadn’t ordered anything. When they asked to use the restroom, an employee said the facility was for paying customers only. They were waiting for a friend on their table when cops showed up to arrest them for allegedly trespassing. They said they were targeted because they were black. They were only there for two minutes before the cops showed up.

They were taken to the police station and kept there for more than eight hours before they were released without charges. Their arrest, recorded on mobile phone by another customer, was uploaded online and went viral, prompting social media and activists to demand corrective action from Starbucks and from the police officers.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross previously defended the officers’ action, saying they “did absolutely nothing wrong.” He also said the men even insulted the officers’ pay grade when they were asked to leave.

However, Ross had a change of tone come April. He apologised on the same day Nelson and Robinson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that they were arrested only two minutes after entering the establishment. Ross said at a news conference that he was not aware of Starbuck’s policy that allows people to sit inside the stores without buying anything.

“I can appreciate, in light of the Starbucks policy and how well known it is to many, why these two men were appalled when asked to leave. And for this reason, me, I apologise to them,” he said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Kings’ Landing battle
‘Solo: a Star Wars Story’: Ron Howard interview
‘Outlander’ season 3: Interview of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe
‘Avengers 4’: Characters and storylines to expect
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Return of a dead character
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Character from Prime Universe
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car