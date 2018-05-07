Midnight Mafia Music Festival: 3,500 MDMA pills seized, 13 people arrested

By @chelean on
Ecstasy pills, which contain MDMA as their main chemical, are pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Ecstasy pills, which contain MDMA as their main chemical, are pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Reuters/U.S. DEA/Handout via Reuters

More than 3,500 MDMA pills were seized at the Midnight Mafia Music Festival at Sydney Showground on Saturday. Thirteen people were arrested and charged, including two 21-year-old women and one 19-year-old woman, who were all allegedly found carrying hundreds of the psychoactive drug commonly known as ecstasy.

According to NSW police, out of more than 14,000 people who attended the music festival in Sydney, 187 people were searched. Thirteen people were arrested and charged with drug supply, while 32 were issued court notices for drug possession. The operation involved officers from the South West Metropolitan Region and was assisted by drug-detention dogs.

“We saw more drugs seized today than recent events, one of the largest we’ve seen, which clearly shows our messaging is not getting through,” Detective Chief Inspector Gus Viera, commander of the South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad, said. “I am extremely disappointed with these results; however, we will continue to conduct these operations at upcoming festivals throughout the year. Those intent on bringing illicit drugs into these events will be caught, charged and put before the courts.”

The arrests include a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly found in possession of almost 1,600 MDMA caps, as well as an amount of cocaine. She will appear on Burwood Local Court on May 25. Another 21-year-old woman was charged with drug supply after she was apparently found carrying nearly 550 pills. She was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman was also charged after 200 MDMA caps were seized from her. She will appear at Burwood Local Court on May 24.

About 256 people sought medical treatment and three were taken to hospital for drug-related health issues during the event.

Some revellers complained that they were denied entry to the annual music festival after they were searched by police on their way in even though they were not found anything incriminating on them. Some even reportedly had “tickets ripped up in front of them” even after they were cleared by the police.

Event organisers Hard Styles United (HSU) said those denied entry after being searched would be offered a full refund. “We do reserve the right to exclude persons attending any even as we are a licensed premises, this could be for various reasons, however, we are unable to outline the tactics and policies relating to police operations,” a spokesman told news.com.au.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 3: Bellamy plans to return
‘Bull’ season 2 episode 22: Post verdict fight
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Winning the Millennium Falcon scene
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New pictures of King’s Landing
Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle
Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle
'Outlander': Debate on Jamie vs. Claire
‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe debate
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car