'Avengers: Infinity Wars': Directors make a personal request

The press tour of “Avengers: Infinity War” is about to begin, and the directors are concerned about spoilers leaking out. While footage from the move making its way to the internet has always been a concern that Hollywood has to deal with, Russo brothers additionally don’t want the people who get to see the movie first to divulge any secrets to those who haven’t yet seen the film.

The Russo brothers shared a picture of a note signed by them online [see below]. The note appears to have been prepared to be shared with everyone who gets the opportunity to see the film, or at least parts of it, earlier than everyone else.

The press tour will take the directors across the globe, where they will be interacting with the fans. Only selected footage from the movie will be shown at these events, to make sure that the main storyline is not revealed this early.

The full film will be screened only at the Los Angeles premiere event. The directors pointed out that the cast and crew have worked hard in the past two years to maintain the secrecy of the plot, and only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

The directors requested the fans to maintain the same level of secrecy when they see the film in the coming months. This should help the people who will see the movie later to get the same level of enjoyment from all the shocking events that are featured in the movie.

“Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you,” the directors wrote in the note.

“Avengers: Infinity War” will be released on April 25 in Australia. The film will mark the big entry of the main villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) on Earth.

Credit: Russo Brothers/ Twitter