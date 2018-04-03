'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things

There may be a good reason why the title of “Avengers 4” hasn’t been released yet. The title may reveal some spoilers about the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War,” and the directors have confirmed this.

When the Russo brothers were asked if the title of the final film of the superheroes will reveal some dark and scary detail about the upcoming film, they confirmed that it will [see below]. That means that there may be some disturbing scenes in the upcoming movie that the fans will have to endure, like the possible deaths of some of the characters.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) will be making his big appearance in the next movie, after the cameo appearances of the big villain in the other movies. This is supposed to be one of the biggest baddie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he will have to prove that in the next film, which means there’s some bad news in store for the heroes.

The heroes from across the galaxy will come together in the next film in order to stop Thanos. From the heroes of the earth to the Guardians of the Galaxy, everyone has the common goal of stopping Thanos from acquiring all the Infinity Stones, which he wants to accumulate to combine their powers in his Infinity Gauntlet.

If Thanos gets all the Infinity Stones he will have the ability to destroy half the galaxy with the snap of his fingers. Given the character’s obsession with death and destruction this may be the first thing he will do. Will the loss in the next movie be just the death of superheroes or will it spread across the galaxy with billions of people and alien species losing their lives?

“Avengers: Infinity War” is set to be released on April 25 in Australia. The untitled “Avengers 4” movie is set to be released in 2019.