'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things

By @sachintrivedig on
avengers
Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses before the German premiere of "The First Avenger: Civil War" (original title: Captain America: Civil War) in Berlin, Germany, April 21, 2016. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

There may be a good reason why the title of “Avengers 4” hasn’t been released yet. The title may reveal some spoilers about the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War,” and the directors have confirmed this.

When the Russo brothers were asked if the title of the final film of the superheroes will reveal some dark and scary detail about the upcoming film, they confirmed that it will [see below]. That means that there may be some disturbing scenes in the upcoming movie that the fans will have to endure, like the possible deaths of some of the characters.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) will be making his big appearance in the next movie, after the cameo appearances of the big villain in the other movies. This is supposed to be one of the biggest baddie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he will have to prove that in the next film, which means there’s some bad news in store for the heroes.

The heroes from across the galaxy will come together in the next film in order to stop Thanos. From the heroes of the earth to the Guardians of the Galaxy, everyone has the common goal of stopping Thanos from acquiring all the Infinity Stones, which he wants to accumulate to combine their powers in his Infinity Gauntlet.

If Thanos gets all the Infinity Stones he will have the ability to destroy half the galaxy with the snap of his fingers. Given the character’s obsession with death and destruction this may be the first thing he will do. Will the loss in the next movie be just the death of superheroes or will it spread across the galaxy with billions of people and alien species losing their lives?

“Avengers: Infinity War” is set to be released on April 25 in Australia. The untitled “Avengers 4” movie is set to be released in 2019.

Related
Join the Discussion
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4: Details about Aunt Jocasta
Book claims Meghan Markle ended marriage with ex-husband in coldest possible way
'The Young and the Restless' April 2-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors tease scary possibility
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Another big cameo from original film
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Jeff Goldblum teases important cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car