'Avengers: Infinity War' will be the main focus before Guardians movie

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be fully focused on saving Earth from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the next two “Avengers: Infinity War” movies. James Gunn has confirmed that he will be working on the third installment of his films only after the next two films.

Replying to a fan question online, Gunn said that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will happen only after “Avengers 4.” The main characters from his movies are a part of the upcoming films that will take them to Earth to face the invading army of Thanos.

Will all of the Guardians survive? Will any of them die? Gunn is not spilling the beans just yet. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Voice by Bradley Cooper), and Teen Groot (Voice by Vin Diesel) are all there in the film, along with The Collector (Benicio Del Toro).

Readers should note that Gunn killed one of his characters already. Groot is dead. The Baby Groot that the fans saw in the sequel is the son who doesn’t have any memories of the father that died a heroic death, the director has already confirmed. The “Avengers” film is supposed to be a much more serious film, but the presence of Star Lord and his gang will add some much needed comedy in the film. However, there is still a big possibility that there will be a big death in the film.

What will be the theme of the third Guardians film? Gunn revealed that the first film was about learning to love and the second was about allowing others to love you, and such themes will continue in the third film as well.

“Avengers: Infinity War” will be released on April 25 in Australia. The last film in this series, which is yet to get a title, will be released some time in 2019.

Guardians Vol. 3 will take place after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. https://t.co/YFT5XEEaZt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 16, 2018