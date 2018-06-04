'Avengers 4': will be 'even more shocking'- Chris Hemsworth

“Infinity War” may have ended with a big shocking moment, but there will be more shocking events in “Avengers 4.” In a recent interview, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) teased that here will be twists in the final film.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War ], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Esquire. Hemsworth said that the thing that he liked the most after reading the scripts of both the films is how the directors have made sure they gave each character a moment of highlight. These scenes, according to the actor, feel “elevated and feel fresh and unique,” instead of feeling like it is a “messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

While the first of the two-part film has become a big hit, Hemsworth said that he’s probably more excited about the next film. Each film from the franchise is another step up, according to the actor. He said that he loves the fact that each new movie has been about growth and evolution that continues to surprise the fans, instead of “flatlining.”

The superhero fatigue has been talked about for a long time, with so many movies hitting the theatres over the years. It looks like the filmmakers were acutely aware of this danger as well. Hemsworth revealed that the fear was about running out of ideas or “creative excitement.”

Hemsworth also teased Chris Evans (Captain America) a little about the beard. The actor pointed out that he was “the original” when it comes to facial hair, and then joked about Evans copying him “quite cheaply.”

“Avengers 4” is set to be released on May 3, 2019 in the US. The producers are yet to announce the title of the film, and its release date in Australia.