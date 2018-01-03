Australians to get a prime view of Blue Moon 2018

By on
full moon in April 2016
The full moon rises over the Brasilia Digital TV Tower during a celebration of Brasilia's 56th anniversary in Brasilia, Brazil April 21, 2016. Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

Australians will have a chance to get a prime view of a rare moon that is yet to appear again after more than 150 years. It is commonly called the Blue Moon, and it will be a total eclipse that will involve the second full moon of the month.

On January 31, the full moon will be a blue moon, not just super. It occurs every two and a half years, hence the phrase “once in a blue moon.”

The Earth will be in between the Sun and the moon, and the sunlight has to pass through the Earth’s atmosphere, which scatters the green to violet light. The moon therefore appears red. Some also perceive it as a blood moon.

So in this case, a blue moon was not called as such because of its colour. It has nothing to do with the colour, but the timing. Normally, there are 12 full moons per year, with a 13th “blue moon” showing up on average every two to three years.

According to Space.com, the skywatching event will take place during the middle of the night. Most of Australia will get a fine view of this moon event in the night sky. The Pacific Ocean will reportedly be turned toward the moon.

Areas that will get a fine view of this moon show are central and eastern Asia, including New Zealand. NASA’s lunar eclipse chart provides information about where to catch the best view of the lunar eclipse.

A livestream of the eclipse can be watched through The Virtual Telescope Project or through the robotic telescope streaming service Slooh. This means people living outside Australia or in other countries that are getting a prime view of the blue moon will still be able to catch the rare sighting and include it on to-do list for 2018.

Once in a blue moon

This event in the night time sky has not happened for over 150 years. After the January 2018 event, a Blue Moon will pass through the Earth's umbra on 2028, and after that 2037. These eclipses will be total.

It was more than 150 years ago when all three events lined up perfectly. The combination of a blue moon and an eclipse does not usually happen. The Canon of Lunar Eclipses stated that the last time humans have witnessed a total eclipse of a blue moon was on March 31, 1866.

Related
Join the Discussion
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 13 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Drama in the North
‘The Walking Dead’ ratings fall
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 12 spoilers
'Major Crimes' season 6 series finale spoilers: Provenza identifies Ms Bechtal
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 13 spoilers
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Liz starts over [VIDEO]
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 'Ruin' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car