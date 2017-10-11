NASA’s Space Missions Drive Future Of Artificial Intelligence In Global Business

Studies are ongoing so that NASA’s artificial intelligence (AI) systems could eventually run spacecrafts with much higher intelligence during deep space explorations. Meanwhile, on Earth, a company based in Southern California is adapting NASA’s AI systems to advance market comprehension and benefit business technologies on Earth.

Since landing on Mars in 2012, NASA has been dramatically expanding Earth’s understanding of the Martian climate and geology through the Curiosity rover. Next year, another spacecraft, InSight, is probing deeper into Mars to investigate the red planet’s interior.

Space missions are becoming more complex as automation technologies are evolving, developing higher intelligence. The same thing is happening back on Earth. AI is going beyond mere data crunching and machine operations. The world is seeing tremendous advancements in deep learning. AI systems are paving the way for more meaningful innovations and disruptions in various industries.

NASA AI To Boost Business On Earth

For its space missions, Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena aims to build spacecrafts that would require less of high-level human direction, particularly in surprising situations. On Earth, a company called Beyond Limits aims to deliver automated solutions that can process big data with human-level comprehension.

Caltech has granted Beyond Limits license to improve and commercialize its AI technology for business operations. Incidentally, The Economist has found that companies in North America are truly keen about understanding how AI solutions can impact their growth.

“We are creating automated solutions with advanced intelligence so they can think more like humans,” says AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits, based in Glendale. The company has recently secured $20 million in Series B funding from BP Ventures. It is poised to deliver game-changing industrial-grade AI solutions to manage big and emerging markets.

“In some ways, the hype for conventional AI has exceeded the promise,” Abdallat explains, adding that business technologies today need automations powered by cognitive human-like reasoning that can truly comprehend the intricacies of large amounts of data.

"It is this transformative technology that will help AI accomplish the vision of bettering human lives," the CEO adds. He further underscores the fact that Beyond Limits offers solutions that have been tested and proven in space. Standard AI and machine learning processes are simply touching the tip of a colossal iceberg.

By 2020, business analysts at Forrester Research predict insights-driven businesses will take away $1.2 trillion per annum from their competition, assuming the competition is not investing well in customer insights.

‘Extremely Light’ Solution Perfect For IoT

In both fiction and real life, talks about advanced AI systems are often met with confusion and skepticism, if not fear. For some, simplifying AI using the word automation helps in coming to terms with what it really means.

Still, not every business is eager to adapt to AI systems because of financial reasons. Existing AI stand to be extremely resource intensive. The usual AI requirements today, like a great deal of server hardware and expensive human resource for control and direction, are quite intimidating.

Some small to medium size enterprises fear AI may not be worth investing in now. However, experts are saying AI is here to stay, and small businesses can leverage it now.

Beyond Limits is also addressing the most common blocks between AI and businesses. Its technology is extremely light yet fast and profoundly intelligent. Power is not an issue; it can even run on small devices, perfect for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Consider the Curiosity Mars rover. The Jet Propulsion Lab is running it, and soon the InSight, with the most cutting-edge and adaptive AI‘brainwork’ from NASA with smart use of power at play.

The future of AI is boundless. Abdallat anticipates the application of NASA’s AI in every industry one can imagine: finance, transportation, healthcare and more. Exceptionally efficient and flexible, NASA’s AI is set to augmenthuman capability on Earth.