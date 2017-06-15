Studies on sex in space vital for space-faring humans; It’s a key component on Mars colonisation

By @ritwikroy1985 on
NASA
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during an event where NASA introduced 12 new astronaut candidates. Reuters/NASA/Handout

A scientist from George Washington University believes that sex in space is a real concern and humans have not addressed this issue yet. A lot has been said about the mile high club, however, as per Assistant Professor Kris Lehnhardt, people must start thinking about sex far away from Earth.

Lehnhardt spoke on this issue on a recent The Atlantic Live panel. The primary concern now is that humans have to prepare themselves a lot before undertaking super-long journeys to space, such as the Mars mission. There are various aspects of space travel that remain unaddressed, such as, how to maintain psychological wellbeing of the travellers, keeping the body nutritionally sustainable, combating effects of radiation and also human reproduction in space. Up to now, space agencies have not been concerned as the missions were not long enough.

However, if humans are planning for colonisation in Mars, these become matters of grave concern. A lot of research must be accomplished to avoid mishaps. A key component of colonisation in another planet is having babies, and this has never been studied. If humans are truly to become a space-faring species and live in space permanently, scientists must start experimenting on sex in space. There is some good news though. In May, scientists were able to successfully breed a litter of mice pups after freezing and storing sperm at the ISS.

Scientists believe that this is a massive accomplishment. The ability to store and then transport sperm from space and back to Earth will become immensely helpful during the space age when humans will be exploring the massive solar system. This accomplishment, as Japanese scientists suggest, could lead to the first ever lunar sperm bank. Humans will be able to store samples on the moon and use it if Earth gets destroyed by natural or manmade disasters, reports Huffpost AU. Lack of gravity may make sex in space really uncomfortable.

Space suits are not the most appealing should scientists, during their long mission to Mars, want to set temperatures soaring aboard the spaceship. According to The Sun, a sexpert has stated that having sex in aeroplanes actually gives better orgasms due to a dip in atmospheric pressure. The mid-air setting is associated with safe reduction of oxygen levels. This excites the brain of those in the act and may create feelings of euphoria. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on the sex in space issue.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car