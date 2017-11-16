Australian diplomat falls to his death in NY during trust fall game

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014.

An Australian diplomat died in New York after falling from a Manhattan building on Wednesday morning. Police believe that Julian Simpson died after playing a trust fall game gone wrong with his friends and his wife.

Simpson, who was the second secretary to the UN for Australia, went out with his wife and friends for dinner and drinks before they returned to his residence at the Clinton Street building on the Lower East Side around 1:35 a.m. They went to the roof of the building to enjoy the view of the iconic Empire State Building.

NY Post quoted sources saying the 30-year-old diplomat suggested playing the trust fall game to a 24-year-old pal to prove his trustworthiness. The younger man was angry when Simpson swung the man’s wife around on the roof deck.

Simpson went to the ledge on an apartment terrace on the seventh floor and leaned back. He was supposed to grab for the man’s hand but he slipped and fell to the second floor landing. The man told investigators that he tried to catch him when he put his arm out, but it was too late.

The diplomat was rushed to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected.

The people interviewed by the police admitted to drinking alcohol that night. Cops also reported a strong odour of alcohol at the scene.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has extended her condolences to Simpson’s family, calling him a “diligent, professional and highly skilled diplomat.” “He will be remembered as someone dedicated to the service of our nation as a member of Australia’s foreign service,” Bishop said in a statement. “The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will continue to provide support to Julian’s family, and to other Australian diplomats in New York who have lost a valued colleague.”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called Simpson’s death a “shocking tragedy.” He admitted he had not much information about it yet when “Sunrise” host David Koch asked him about the death of the diplomat, who he said died while celebrating the “yes” vote on the same-sex marriage survey in New York.