US dad kills gay son, would rather have him dead

Used rounds are seen on the floor at the closed Skytterkollen long rifle and handgun shooting range where Norwegian gunman Anders Behring Breivik used to train in Eidsmarka village near Oslo July 28, 2011.

Used rounds are seen on the floor at the closed Skytterkollen long rifle and handgun shooting range where Norwegian gunman Anders Behring Breivik used to train in Eidsmarka village near Oslo July 28, 2011. Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

An American father reportedly would rather have a dead son than a gay one. Giovanni Melton, 14, was shot and killed by his own father after an argument about his sexual orientation, according to police.

Last week, police in Henderson, Nevada, in the US said 53-year-old Wendell Melton was the prime suspect in the death of his son, Giovanni. He apparently told police that he “accidentally” shot his son in the chest during an argument. Giovanni was rushed to St Rose Dominican Hospital – Siena Campus, where he was listed in critical condition, but eventually died from his injuries.

According to him, he arrived at his son’s apartment Thursday afternoon, catching him smoking marijuana and skipping school. Giovanni allegedly threw his father to the floor as they argued.

Henderson Police said Giovanni lived by himself at just 14 years old because he did not get along with Wendell’s new wife. He had been in foster care at one time.

Giovanni’s former foster mother, Sonja Jones, told KSNV that Wendell could not accept that his son was homosexual. That was allegedly part of what they were arguing about before Wendell shot Giovanni.

“He hated the fact that his son was gay,” she said. “I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”

That wasn’t the first time Wendell threatened violence against his son as well, she claimed. “I’m hearing his dad had caught him with his boyfriend before and pulled out a gun on him.” She added that the teenager was “physically and mentally and spiritually” abused for years.

Wendell is facing felony charges of open murder, child abuse and prohibited person possessing a firearm. It’s unclear if he would also face hate crime charges. If so, his prison sentence would be doubled if he is found guilty.

Jones has since started a GoFundMe campaign to cover Giovanni’s funeral costs and to help his older brother Alexander Melton’s living expenses.