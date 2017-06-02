Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 specs, price and release details: New gaming laptop is the world’s thinnest

By @ULB1N on
Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 gaming laptop
Asus has announced a new gaming laptop called the ROG Zephyrus GX501, which is the world’s slimmest portable gaming system, according to Republic of Gamers. Asus/Republic of Gamers

Asus has announced a new gaming laptop called the ROG Zephyrus GX501. It’s the world’s slimmest portable gaming system, according to Republic of Gamers. It launches near the end of June and ships in July.

The new ROG portable gaming system houses a 7th gen Intel Core i7 (Kaby Lake) processor and the latest Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics. It comes with Windows 10 Creators Update, which optimises gameplay by way of the all-new Windows Game Mode. The Zephyrus is considerably slimmer at 0.67 inches compared to Acer’s new Predator Triton 700 “ultra-thin” gaming laptop, which measures 0.74 inches.

“The Zephyrus has a blade-inspired design, resulting in an ultra-slim and sleek profile that tapers from 17.9 mm down to just 16.9 mm at its thinnest point,” according to the Taiwanese multinational tech giant. “Its compact dimensions make it the world’s thinnest gaming laptop.”

The 15.6-inch GX501 incorporates the Republic of Gamers’ exclusive Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) cooling system. The device’s Asus Aura RGB lighting effects are, of course, customisable. The 120 Hz panel has wide-view technology and support for Nvidia G-Sync and 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

The new Asus gaming laptop situates its keyboard in front of the chassis for improved internal cooling and better positioning. Anti-ghosting keys ensure precise commands each and every time, even when up to two dozen keys are pressed all at once. Rounding out the keyboard features are the innovative touchpad, which is positioned to the right, and the 10-key functionality.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 will be available to pre-order in the US and Canada starting June 27, with shipping to begin in July. The GX501VI variant starts at US$2,699 (AU$3,659) while the GX501VS model will be offered from US$2,299 (AU$3,119). According to Republic of Gamers, other configurations will be launched by region in the next few months.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX501 specs and features

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Professional
  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) wide-view panel with anti-glare | 120 Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
  • Chipset: Intel HM175
  • Memory & storage: DDR4 2,400 MHz (up to 24 GB) | M.2 PCIe x4 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB SSD
  • Wireless: 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth
  • Connectivity: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3 x 1| USB 3.1 x 4| HDMI 2.0 x 1 | 3.5 mm headphone and mic combo jack x 1
  • Camera: Built-in HD camera and array mic
  • Keyboard: ASUS Aura RGB backlit chiclet keyboard with 30-key rollover; 1.4 mm key travel
  • Battery: 4 cell, 50 Wh
  • Size: 37.9 x 26.2 x 1.69 cm (14.92 x 10.31 x 0.67 inches)
  • Weight (with battery): 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)

