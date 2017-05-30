Asus new laptops are light, thin and very powerful, include top Windows 10 features

A logo of Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company Asus is seen on a notebook computer during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016. Reuters/Tyrone Siu

Computing giant Asus has unveiled three new laptops which are by far the company’s lightest, thinnest and most-powerful yet. It is a great time for the company to release the devices ahead of Computex 2017. The machines are said to push the envelope in design and performance.

Thus, if one is planning to hit the market for a new laptop, Asus could be the right choice.  During the Computex 2017 press event, Chairman Jonney Shih presented The Edge of Beyond, an introduction to a spectacular line-up of thin-and-light ZenBook and VivoBook laptops. Products showcased onstage are ZenBook Flip S (UX370), ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490), ZenBook Pro (UX550), ASUS VivoBook S15 and and ASUS VivoBook Pro 15. This new laptop line includes support for various Windows 10 features.

There were several other products on display such as the stunning antenna-less smart Wi-Fi router Blue Cave, ZenFone AR, 27-inch Designo MZ27AQ frameless monitor, Zen AiO ZN242 and Vivo AiO V241 all-in-one PCs. Shih said during the mini-event that the brand new VivoBook and ZenBook line-up goes to the edge of beyond. They have provided everyone a new definition of beautiful, thin and powerful laptops. The Windows 10 features include Modern Standby, Cortana, Windows Hello and Windows Ink.

“ASUS has been at the forefront of delivering new technology and experiences for many years. Its stunning line-up of new ZenBook and VivoBook PCs, all powered by 7th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, give people a choice of thin-and-light PCs that merge high performance with style,” Intel Corporate Vice President of Client Computing Group, Gregory Bryant, said during the event, informs the Asus press release.

One can find detailed information about the products displayed in the release. The ZenBo home assistance robot was not displayed though. As per the company, the ZenBook Flip S (UX370) is the world’s thinnest convertible laptop. It runs on Windows 10 and is powered by a new Intel Core i7-7500U chipset. It is less than 11mm thick. It could be available in Australia for $1,500, reports Gizmodo. The 13.3-inch screen can be specced up for a 4K resolution. It is also a touch-screen laptop with hinges that rotate full 360 degrees.

The ZenBook Pro (UX550) now has a desktop-equalling laptop NVIDIA graphics card and also the quad-core Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU. The ZenBook 3 Deluxe is a skinny device which is both superfast and very powerful. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on the Asus laptops.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car