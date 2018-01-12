Artificial Intelligence backs theory on major death in 'Winds of Winter'

By @sachintrivedig on
George R.R. Martin
Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. Reuters/Robert Galbraith

Another New Year has come and gone, but there’s still no word about the release date of “Winds of Winter.” Tired of the long wait, the fans are getting increasingly creative to quench their thirst of the long awaited next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series. An Artificial Intelligence program has now made an attempt to write a few chapters of the book.

In an interview with Motherboard, Software Engineer Zack Thoutt tried to use Artificial Intelligence to try and finish the next novel by George RR Martin. The chapters the program wrote may not be very coherent, but it does confirm some of the fan theories that are floating around.

Jaime will kill his sister Cersei, according to the program. This will not come as a big surprise to the fans because of the recent events in the TV series, and then there’s the prophecy about who will kill the queen that seems to be pointing towards Jaime.

Some of the other perditions of the program are Jon Snow riding a dragon and Lord Varys poisoning Daenerys. Will the Targaryen become a Mad Queen, just like her father? The deaths predicted by the Artificial Intelligence suggest that Jon Snow will be end up as the ruler of the seven kingdoms.

Thoutt said that he did not feed the program with any of the fan theories. Only the books that have already been released by Martin were the source for the predictions.

Although the predictions are quite stunning for a program, the grammar and the style of the writing is not up to the mark. Thoutt explained that what is needed is a book 100 times the size of the current series, in a language that uses children’s vocabulary. That is the limit of the current level of the technology.

Whether the predictions will come true or not, only Martin can tell for sure. Meanwhile, the wait for “Winds of Winter” continues.

