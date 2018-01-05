'Winds of Winter': Some of the darkest theories out there

George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

“A Song of Ice and Fire” book series has seen some dark events, but the next book “Winds of Winter” may be the darkest book yet. There are some theories about what will happen in the book, and here are some of the darkest events that some fans predict will come to pass. The following article contains spoilers of events that have already happened in the books.

Some of the dark theories about the book have been compiled in a new thread on Reddit. First on the list is the murder of another young boy. One fan suggests that Jon Connington will murder Tommen Baratheon in a brutal fashion, and this will be an echo of how Gregor Clegane brutally murdered Rhaegar’s two children. This, the theory states, is in line with the theme of Lannisters paying for all the evil deeds they have done in the past.

Another fan suggests that Tyrion will have his tongue cut off. The character has a sharp tongue, and this has gotten him into trouble just as many times as it has helped him escape difficult situations. The theory points out that there have been many characters that have threatened to cut off the Imp’s tongue, and the next book may be the time when this will finally happen.

Tyrion is one of George RR Martin’s favourite characters. The Imp is expected to survive the book series till the very end. However, readers should note that despite being a favourite character, the author has pointed out several times in the past that he did cut off the young lion’s nose and also gave him a scare on the face. There may be more pain in store for the character in the next book.

The other terrifying theory suggests that the Three Eyed Raven and the Old Gods get their powers by enslaving living greenseers. So, Jojen may be used as a living battery, and once his life essence is sucked dry he will fall as a pile of bones, just like so many others littered in the cave.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car