'Winds of Winter': Interesting fan theory about the delay

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Another year is just about to go by, and there’s still no announcement about the release date of “Winds of Winter.” What is taking George RR Martin so long to complete the book? A fan theory explores the possible reason for the delay.

In a new Reddit thread, one of the fans has compiled a list of quotes by Martin to make a case for the possible reason for the delay of the book. The conclusion the theory draws is that the author is obsessed with giving out details for the actions of his characters, making sure that all the plot holes are filled, and then there’s the question of the ending he’s planning.

The quotes the fan has compiled have to do with Martin’s critique of JRR Tolkien’s work. In a way “A Song of Ice and Fire” is inspired by the “The Lord of the Rings” novels, but the new series is very different in its approach of storytelling.

The theory points out that Martin, just as his fans, is interested in showing the details. The author had said in one of the interviews that Tolkien never dwelled into details like whether Aragon had a standing army, or his taxation policy etc.

Another distinction between the two authors is that Martin doesn’t focus on the main events. There has been a War of Five Kings, but the story focuses more on the individual characters rather than the main event. This approach may continue till the end, with the author explaining how things will be after the final war against the Night King.

“Winds of Winter” is the penultimate book in the series, and that means the author has very little room to maneuver. It will be difficult to fill too many plot holes in the last book in the series, so the author has to make sure he starts tying up all the loose ends right now. All of this could be causing the delay in finishing the novel.