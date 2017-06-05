Apple iMac 2017 won't be unveiled at WWDC; Only new MacBooks expected

By @ULB1N on
Apple iMac
Apple CEO Tim Cook describes new models of the iMac desktop computers during an Apple event in San Jose, California, October 23, 2012. Reuters/Robert Galbraith

Apple’s big yearly event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is just a few hours away. It’s bound to be a spectacular showcase of new hardware and software as usual, but the affair is reportedly going to miss out on a few highly anticipated products, including the iMac 2017 model and a revamped Mac Mini. New MacBooks, however, are expected to show up.

There are a number of things that are expected to be announced at WWDC 2017. New versions of Apple software – including macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, iOS 11 and tvOS 11 – are sure-fire inclusions. Hardware updates, however, aren’t as guaranteed.

Word has it that new MacBooks are set to be revealed together with the highly talked about 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The new tablet is supposedly going to feature thinner bezels and an almost edge-to-edge design. The rumoured Siri speaker, which is projected to go toe-to-toe with the Amazon Echo, is also set to debut at the event.

The MacBook Pro 2017 model is almost certainly going to be shown, but fans who are looking forward to an external overhaul shouldn’t get their hopes up as Apple is likely just going to upgrade the machine’s internal modules. The tech titan has reportedly been working on a customised ARM processor that enhances the low power features of the notebook. It remains to be seen if the new chip gets included in the upcoming revamp or if fans will have to wait for the subsequent update to enjoy its benefits.

A new 12-inch MacBook is also expected to show up at WWDC with a faster Kaby Lake processor, better graphics management, improved battery life and smoother app switching. A MacBook Air refresh isn’t a fail-safe bet, but previous reports indicate that Apple’s most affordable notebook is getting a new processor as well. That’s about it, though, as the Air isn’t likely getting display improvements or unibody changes.

Those who are longing for new Apple desktops will have to wait a little longer as there is no buzz regarding a fresh batch of all-in-ones. While the iPhone maker is indeed working on its new Mac roster, the line-up isn’t likely making it to WWDC. The last time that the iMac was updated almost two years ago, and the Mac Mini hasn’t received a refresh in almost three years.

Analysts have previously projected the possible price tags of Apple’s upcoming notebooks. The base model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2017 could reportedly go for roughly US$2,199 (AU$2,965) and the 15-inch laptop with the Touch Bar might sell for a staggering US$4,249 (AU$5,730). The new Pro notebooks are expected to furnish improved 3,200 x 1,800 QHD+ Retina displays.

