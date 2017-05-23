Apple Car news: iPhone maker tests self-driving tech on Lexus SUVs [VIDEO]

By @ULB1N on
The Apple Logo in Manhattan
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. Reuters/Mike Segar

Apple has been reportedly testing its self-driving car software over the last few weeks. Now, a new video has surfaced showing one of Apple’s most recent tests. The technology should provide the company several business opportunities with car makers once it’s fully developed.

Apple has been trying out its autonomous driving technology on a trio of Lexus RX450h SUVs around the San Francisco Bay Area. The tests have been well-documented and images of the three vehicles have been all over the net for the last couple of weeks. But now, a video of one of Apple’s latest tests has surfaced (see video below).

The Lexus SUV is reportedly armed with several cameras and sensors, providing easy viewing while on the go. It likewise equips a premium Velodyne 64-channel lidar alongside multiple cameras and at least a couple of radars for navigation purposes. The vehicle was on the 101 North when it was captured on video, on its way to University Avenue in Palo Alto.

In mid-April, the Mac maker was allowed by the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) to test self-driving cars, and it didn’t take long for Apple to hit the road. The company allows half a dozen of its autonomous car specialists to take over the SUVs’ wheels. Apple hopes that its software will be fully developed very soon for commercial application.

The tech giant has been trying to perfect its car tech for many years now. Word has it that Apple initially intended to produce its very own brand of cars, but it has yet to materialise. This has reportedly led the company to shift gears and focus on self-driving car programme instead, with former senior vice president of technologies Bob Mansfield leading the way.

According to previous reports, Apple bigwigs have set a year-end deadline for its team of developers, who must attest to the programme’s likelihood of success. It’s quite understandable since a technology like that provides the iPhone maker multiple business opportunities with big-time car manufacturers, whether for CarPlay enhancement or actual Apple Car developments in the future.

In early April, it was reported that Apple isn’t giving up on its car venture and that it has been working on the project in low-key fashion at a Swiss research facility. Making things interesting is the Mac maker’s supposed hiring of specialised tech analysts. The company reportedly enlisted the services of no less than ten ETH Zurich University doctoral and postdoctoral students, who left the institution to work for the tech titan.

Apple’s Self-Driving Car Spotted on 101 in Palo Alto | Credit: MacRumors

RELATED STORIES:

Apple CEO tests Apple Watch with blood sugar monitor; Future model could pack several health features

iPhone 8 could have Touch ID under an edge-to-edge display; Apple granted over 50 new patents

Related
Join the Discussion
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal odds-on favourite to win 2017 French Open
Undefeated Warriors storm into 2017 NBA Finals
Jinder Mahal wrests WWE SmackDown title from Randy Orton at Backlash
2017 NBA Playoffs: LeBron James disappears as Celtics claw back into series
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
NBA: Paul Millsap opts out; Atlanta return likely with bigger pay
Paul Millsap opting out, Hawks going all out with max contract pitch
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car