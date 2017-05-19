Apple CEO tests Apple Watch with blood sugar monitor; Future model could pack several health features

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been testing his company’s smartwatch along with a blood sugar monitor. The future Apple Watch is reportedly going to incorporate glucose-monitoring functionality, which could definitely be a game changer. The tech giant is delving deep into diabetes to come up with a non-invasive and uninterrupted blood sugar-tracking concept.

Tim Cook was reportedly seen testing a glucose monitor that was connected to his Apple Watch at the Mac maker’s campus. The blood sugar-monitoring device that the CEO was wearing is said to be a prototype tracker for the company’s future wearable product. If Apple pulls this off, diabetics and those that are at risk for the condition from all over the world are going to benefit from the smartwatch’s essential new feature.

Apple reportedly has a team of specialists working on what is considered to be the holy grail of diabetes research: a non-invasive and continuous blood sugar monitor. Unlike the presently available monitoring devices that make use of tiny skin-penetrating sensors, the tracker that Apple’s team in Palo Alto is developing should be way more convenient. What’s more, the iPhone maker is already doing feasibility trials around the San Francisco Bay Area, according to CNBC.

It’s only natural for a health buff like Cook to find ways and understand how food and exercise affect glucose levels. He feels for those who struggle with diabetes and everything they have to go through just to monitor their condition. The CEO likewise reiterates that his company is indeed keen about health and wellness.

“It’s mentally anguishing to stick yourself many times a day to check your blood sugar,” said Cook. “There is lots of hope out there that if someone has constant knowledge of what they’re eating, they can instantly know what causes the response, and that they can adjust well before they become diabetic.”

Apple’s smartwatch is now more than just a fitness accessory or an iPhone companion device. The tech giant’s wearable tech can also detect atrial fibrillation – one of the most common cardiac arrhythmias – when used in conjunction with the Cardiogram app. It’s a convenient and reliable method that has 97 percent accuracy, 98 percent sensitivity and 90 percent specificity.

Further boosting the Cupertino-based company’s health and wellness status is its recent acquisition of Beddit and its sleep-tracking technology. Beddit currently has a sleep monitor in the market that can be slid underneath the sheet. It tracks quality and quantity of sleep, snoring, heart rate, breathing, and external factors. Word has it that the future Apple Watch will be fortified with Beddit enhancements.

