Apple CEO tests Apple Watch with blood sugar monitor; Future model could pack several health features

By @ULB1N on
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event announcing the iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch at the Flint Center in Cupertino
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event announcing the iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been testing his company’s smartwatch along with a blood sugar monitor. The future Apple Watch is reportedly going to incorporate glucose-monitoring functionality, which could definitely be a game changer. The tech giant is delving deep into diabetes to come up with a non-invasive and uninterrupted blood sugar-tracking concept.

Tim Cook was reportedly seen testing a glucose monitor that was connected to his Apple Watch at the Mac maker’s campus. The blood sugar-monitoring device that the CEO was wearing is said to be a prototype tracker for the company’s future wearable product. If Apple pulls this off, diabetics and those that are at risk for the condition from all over the world are going to benefit from the smartwatch’s essential new feature.

Apple reportedly has a team of specialists working on what is considered to be the holy grail of diabetes research: a non-invasive and continuous blood sugar monitor. Unlike the presently available monitoring devices that make use of tiny skin-penetrating sensors, the tracker that Apple’s team in Palo Alto is developing should be way more convenient. What’s more, the iPhone maker is already doing feasibility trials around the San Francisco Bay Area, according to CNBC.

It’s only natural for a health buff like Cook to find ways and understand how food and exercise affect glucose levels. He feels for those who struggle with diabetes and everything they have to go through just to monitor their condition. The CEO likewise reiterates that his company is indeed keen about health and wellness.

“It’s mentally anguishing to stick yourself many times a day to check your blood sugar,” said Cook. “There is lots of hope out there that if someone has constant knowledge of what they’re eating, they can instantly know what causes the response, and that they can adjust well before they become diabetic.”

Apple’s smartwatch is now more than just a fitness accessory or an iPhone companion device. The tech giant’s wearable tech can also detect atrial fibrillation – one of the most common cardiac arrhythmias – when used in conjunction with the Cardiogram app. It’s a convenient and reliable method that has 97 percent accuracy, 98 percent sensitivity and 90 percent specificity.

Further boosting the Cupertino-based company’s health and wellness status is its recent acquisition of Beddit and its sleep-tracking technology. Beddit currently has a sleep monitor in the market that can be slid underneath the sheet. It tracks quality and quantity of sleep, snoring, heart rate, breathing, and external factors. Word has it that the future Apple Watch will be fortified with Beddit enhancements.

RELATED STORIES:

Apple Watch to reportedly have blood sugar-monitoring functionality; Camera band also a possibility

Apple MacBook 2017 models to be announced in June; Air notebook could get a surprise upgrade

iPhone 8 could have Touch ID under an edge-to-edge display; Apple granted over 50 new patents

Related
Join the Discussion
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Lakers 'fed up' of D'Angelo Russell's lack of leadership, reveals ESPN insider
Roger Federer pulled out of French open due to Rafael Nadal, says Todd Woodbridge
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
CM Punk return news: Former WWE champion dangled lucrative deal to make wrestling return
CM Punk dangled lucrative offer by 5 Star Wrestling
Michael Schumacher latest news: Blackmail attempt thwarted, culprit bank account information leads to arrest
Michael Schumacher family threat thwarted, offender sentenced
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car