'Ant-Man and the Wasp': First look at Evangeline Lilly costume

Evangeline Lilly has shared the first look of her costume in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The costume is vastly different from the prototype that the fans saw in the 2015 film.

The picture Lilly (Wasp) shared online [see below] shows her wearing her costume of the Wasp in the upcoming film. The suit seems to have gotten an upgrade since the last time the fans saw it in the 2015 film, and there has also been a change in the colour as well. While the prototype was mostly gold and blue with hints of red, the upgrade is mostly black with hints of red.

The leathery look makes the Wasp look tough and capable of taking care of the bad guys. What’s missing in the costume are the helmet and the wings. The prototype helmet was silver-coloured with the large glass at the eyes having a shade of gold, which matched with the rest of the suit. It will be interesting to see how the costume designers have created the new helmet to match the black suit.

As far as the wings are concerned, they may be the foldable kind that go at the back, just like Falcon’s (Athony Mackie) wings are packed neatly inside his jet pack. The Wasp suit may have a similar design, but with a difference.

In the 2015 film, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) told Hope (Evangeline Lilly) how he and his wife were building a new prototype, but they never got to finish it. He felt the suit was meant to be in the hands of Hope, and wanted to work with her to complete the suit.

The result of their labour together will be seen in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The film is currently in production and will be released on July 5 in Australia. Paul Rudd will be reprising his role as Scott Land in the film.

I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday..#ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/EBsV8jTK34 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 28, 2017

Credit: Evangeline Lilly/ Twitter