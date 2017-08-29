'Ant-Man and the Wasp': First look at Evangeline Lilly costume

By @sachintrivedig on
'Ant-Man'
A poster of Marvel film "Ant-Man" directed by Peyton Reed. Facebook/ Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly has shared the first look of her costume in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The costume is vastly different from the prototype that the fans saw in the 2015 film.

The picture Lilly (Wasp) shared online [see below] shows her wearing her costume of the Wasp in the upcoming film. The suit seems to have gotten an upgrade since the last time the fans saw it in the 2015 film, and there has also been a change in the colour as well. While the prototype was mostly gold and blue with hints of red, the upgrade is mostly black with hints of red.

The leathery look makes the Wasp look tough and capable of taking care of the bad guys. What’s missing in the costume are the helmet and the wings. The prototype helmet was silver-coloured with the large glass at the eyes having a shade of gold, which matched with the rest of the suit. It will be interesting to see how the costume designers have created the new helmet to match the black suit.

As far as the wings are concerned, they may be the foldable kind that go at the back, just like Falcon’s (Athony Mackie) wings are packed neatly inside his jet pack. The Wasp suit may have a similar design, but with a difference.

In the 2015 film, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) told Hope (Evangeline Lilly) how he and his wife were building a new prototype, but they never got to finish it. He felt the suit was meant to be in the hands of Hope, and wanted to work with her to complete the suit.

The result of their labour together will be seen in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The film is currently in production and will be released on July 5 in Australia. Paul Rudd will be reprising his role as Scott Land in the film.

Credit: Evangeline Lilly/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
Conor McGregor's next fight: Five intriguing options
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton clinches third victory at Spa
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Older Fergus still has the same mannerisms
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Rift between Jon and Dany
‘Deadpool 2’: Leaked picture of Cable stunt filming
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ toys planned
'Ant-Man and the Wasp': First look at Evangeline Lilly costume
Evangeline Lilly ‘honoured’ to play Wasp in ‘Ant-Man’ sequel
'Star Wars Rebels': Behind-the-scenes video of Mon Mothma and more
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Vanessa Marshall on live-action film for Hera
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car