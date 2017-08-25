'Animal Kingdom' season 2 finale spoilers: Smurf makes her sons fight

"Animal Kingdom," starring Ellen Barkin as Janine "Smurf" Cody, Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody, Scott Speedman as Barry "Baz" Blackwell and Jake Weary as Deran, will have an upcoming episode titled "Betrayal," which airs on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the US. It will feature Smurf pitting her sons against each other.

Spoiler alert: This article contains 'Animal Kingdom' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'Betrayal.'

According to a press release from TNT, "Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 13, which is also the show's season 2 finale, will show Smurf's desperation as she realises that she could be in jail much longer than she expects. She will pit her sons against each other because of the situation she's currently in. Unfortunately, she doesn't care about the consequences anymore. "Betrayal" was written and directed by John Wells​.

Two preview videos of the episode were uploaded on the show's official YouTube channel. The first video shows a trailer of the episode featuring Smurf in jail while being visited by J. She tells him that Baz is trying to take advantage of him that's why he shouldn't let that happen. The second video shows a clip from the episode featuring the Cody boys talking about Smurf. Baz tells the other guys that Smurf gave J power of attorney over her possessions. He also accused Smurf of stealing from them. J defended Smurf's actions and blamed Baz for causing her to be imprisoned in the first place.

'Betrayal' guest stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following actors and actresses as guest stars in this episode: Nicholas Edmunds as a skateboarder, Kelli Dawn Hancock as a security guard, Schell M. Peterson as Maya, Carla Vila as Cabrera and Christina Ochoa as Renn Randall. The other "Animal Kingdom" cast members such as Shawn Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody, Ben Robson as Craig and Molly Gordon as Nicky, will also appear in "Betrayal."

'Animal Kingdom' episodes

The episodes prior to "Betrayal" were "The Leopard," which aired in the US on Aug. 15 and "You Will Be Gutted," which aired on Aug. 22. "Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 11 was directed by Michael Morris and written by Eliza Clark. It showed how Baz started to take down Smurf. Meanwhile, Marco (Joseph Julian Soria) talked to Craig and Deran about a favour that he wanted to cash in. As for Pope, he continued to investigate why Catherine had to die.

"Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 12 was written by Jonathan Lisco and directed by Larry Teng. It featured Smurf being put in jail and Baz attempting to run the family in her place. Unfortunately, the Cody boys had other plans.

The "Animal Kingdom" TV series airs on at 9 pm EST on TNT. The series was renewed by the network for a third season on July 27. Stay tuned for more updates about the show's season 3.

Watch 'Animal Kingdom' videos below:

'Betrayal' - Season 2, Ep. 13 [PROMO] | TNT

'Enough' - Season 2, Ep. 13 [CLIP] | TNT

Source: TNT/YouTube