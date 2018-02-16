Analysis reveals high rate of gambling-related problems among poker players in Australia

Poker_cards_and_chips
Poker cards and chips. Wikimedia Commons/History Channel

A new analysis revealed that about 132,000 Australians regularly gamble on poker and almost half of them experience some gambling-related issues. It was also revealed that the majority of poker players were employed men aged under 50.

The findings are according to a new analysis by the Australian Gambling Research Centre (AGRC), part of the Australian Institute of Family Studies. AGRC manager, Dr Jennifer Baxter said poker was the least popular gambling activity among regular gamblers.

About $228 million is spent on poker over the year. That can be equivalent to $1,758 per player.

But gambling-related issues looked inevitable. “The data shows that while very few Australians play poker regularly there is a very high rate of problem gambling among those that do, as well as a high rate of financial problems in their households,” he explained.

The AGRC said poker, in comparison with other activities, had the greatest proportion of regular players (46 percent of players) with one or more gambling-related problems, including the highest proportion with moderate to severe problems (39 percent of players). AGRC Lead researcher Dr Andrew Armstrong said that well over a third of poker players felt they could have a gambling problem.

Approximately half or 46 percent of regular players were said to have faced one or more gambling-related problems. About 39 percent of regular poker players or 51,000 adults had moderate to severe gambling issues.

Households where some members play poker regularly were much more likely to face financial problems than the average Australian household.  It’s been revealed that well over a third of households that contained a poker player had members who reported asking friends or family members for financial assistance during the year. One in five had household members who reported that they could not pay the rent or mortgage on time.

“Over a third bet more than they could afford to lose and tried to win back the money they had lost on another day, while around a quarter had been told that they had a gambling problem and had caused financial problems for themselves or their households,” Armstrong said in media release. Other issues were noted aside from financial problems.

Armstrong said gambling had also resulted to mental and physical health problems for some poker players. He noted that the rates were higher compared to those for any other gambling activity. The national gambling help service provides support and further information.

