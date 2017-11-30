No, Take-Two Interactive doesn’t think loot boxes are gambling

Take-Two Interactive president Karl Slatoff has recently commented on the ongoing issue regarding video game microtransactions. During the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Slatoff stated that the company doesn’t view microtransactions as a form of gambling and that developers only need to “overdeliver” so as to make consumers happy.

Much has been said about loot boxes, particularly after the recent brouhaha surrounding “Star Wars Battlefront II,” in which players were required to either spend a huge number of in-game hours or shell out money just to play as certain characters. Consequences were felt in the form of unexceptional sales upon launch.

For Slatoff, however, developers need only focus on content. As EA shares plummet following the controversy, Take-Two reported shares up 5 percent during the same period. “It's about overdelivering on content and making sure you're focused on engagement,” he said, as quoted by GamesIndustry.biz. “That has been our strategy and where we're focused, and as long as you keep your eye on that ball, you're going to be OK. The consumer's going to be really happy with what they get."

Slatoff’s statements proceeded previous ones, that of the video game community relying mostly on digital purchases in the coming future. According to the Take-Two president, it’s difficult to predict when and how such a thing is going to happen.

While acknowledging the importance of physical retail, Slatoff still admitted that the movement of the industry is beyond their control. “Whether we want it or not, it looks like it's going to happen eventually,” he added.

The dominance of digital sales would theoretically herald new strategies behind video game releases. After all, Take-Two Interactive also looks forward to focusing on microtransactions as an additional way to earn more than the initial amount the consumer spends on a game.

In a recent conference call with investors, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick commented on the issue, using the term "recurrent consumer spending opportunities" as a replacement term for microtransactions. "We've said that we aim to have recurrent consumer spending opportunities for every title that we put out at this company,” Zelnick said, according to Gamasutra. “It may not always be an online model, it probably won't always be a virtual currency model, but there will be some ability to engage in an ongoing basis with our titles after release across the board.”

Take-Two’s stand on loot boxes and microtransactions shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, the company’s games like “Grand Theft Auto Online” continues to generate revenue courtesy of in-game purchases.