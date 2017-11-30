No, Take-Two Interactive doesn’t think loot boxes are gambling

By on
Grand Theft Auto 5
A promotion for the computer game "Grand Theft Auto Five" is show in a Game Stop gaming story in Encinitas, California September 17, 2013. Reuters/Mike Blake

Take-Two Interactive president Karl Slatoff has recently commented on the ongoing issue regarding video game microtransactions. During the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Slatoff stated that the company doesn’t view microtransactions as a form of gambling and that developers only need to “overdeliver” so as to make consumers happy.

Much has been said about loot boxes, particularly after the recent brouhaha surrounding “Star Wars Battlefront II,” in which players were required to either spend a huge number of in-game hours or shell out money just to play as certain characters. Consequences were felt in the form of unexceptional sales upon launch.

For Slatoff, however, developers need only focus on content. As EA shares plummet following the controversy, Take-Two reported shares up 5 percent during the same period. “It's about overdelivering on content and making sure you're focused on engagement,” he said, as quoted by GamesIndustry.biz. “That has been our strategy and where we're focused, and as long as you keep your eye on that ball, you're going to be OK. The consumer's going to be really happy with what they get."

Slatoff’s statements proceeded previous ones, that of the video game community relying mostly on digital purchases in the coming future. According to the Take-Two president, it’s difficult to predict when and how such a thing is going to happen.

While acknowledging the importance of physical retail, Slatoff still admitted that the movement of the industry is beyond their control. “Whether we want it or not, it looks like it's going to happen eventually,” he added.

The dominance of digital sales would theoretically herald new strategies behind video game releases. After all, Take-Two Interactive also looks forward to focusing on microtransactions as an additional way to earn more than the initial amount the consumer spends on a game.

In a recent conference call with investors, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick commented on the issue, using the term "recurrent consumer spending opportunities" as a replacement term for microtransactions. "We've said that we aim to have recurrent consumer spending opportunities for every title that we put out at this company,” Zelnick said, according to Gamasutra. “It may not always be an online model, it probably won't always be a virtual currency model, but there will be some ability to engage in an ongoing basis with our titles after release across the board.”

Take-Two’s stand on loot boxes and microtransactions shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, the company’s games like “Grand Theft Auto Online” continues to generate revenue courtesy of in-game purchases.

Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Conor McGregor might have retired, feels UFC president Dana White
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Downton Abbey’ costume designer takes fans through the signature styles
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Freys will be back
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Baker gets a job offer
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 'Heavy is the Head’ spoilers
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' crossover episode recap [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' recap
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car