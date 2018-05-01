'American Gods' season 2 in production, air date in 2019

The cameras have finally begun to roll for “American Gods” season 2. After months of concern about the return of the show, a new video has been released online confirming the start of production. The fans will get to see a lot of familiar characters on the show, as the war between the Old gods and the New gods starts.

Executive Producer and writer Neil Gaiman announced the start of filming in a new video that has been released online [see below]. He was at The House on the Rock with some of the cast members, and this is where the production of the show has started.

“Things are gonna get darker. Things are gonna get more dangerous. ‘American Gods’ is coming back to Starz,” Gaiman said in the video.

Lead actor Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) will be back, along with Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday). Some of the other cast members that the fans will be familiar with are Yetide Badaki (Bilquis), Omid Abtahi (Salim), and Mousa Kraish (The Jinn).

There may be some new gods that will be introduced in the next season. The video appears to be taking the story to China. There may be more flashbacks in the film, like before, that will tell the story of people coming to US, who bring their gods with them.

The plot is expected to focus on the war that Mr. Wednesday started in the first season. The New gods were prepared to offer Wednesday a compromise, but the events in the finale make that a remote possibility, and the war now appears to be inevitable.

Since the production has just started, the fans will have to wait for a while for the show to return. Season 2 is set to air sometime in 2019. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Starz/ Facebook