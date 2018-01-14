'American Gods' season 2 facing challenges to start production

It’s been almost seven months since the finale episode of the first season of “American Gods” aired, but the production of the next season is yet to begin. In a recent interview, Chief Executive Officer and President of Starz Chris Albrecht admitted that there have been some challenges to begin filming.

At the TV Critics press tour, Albrecht said that the TV series is an “incredibly difficult adaptation of a fantastic novel,” Collider reports. He also admitted that they are having “some trouble” in getting the production of the next season underway.

One of the challenges the TV series is facing is the exit of showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who were reportedly concerned about the budgetary requirements of the show. Albrecht addressed this issue by pointing out that this is not an inexpensive show, which means there will be some budgetary constraints. However, there’s still hope of the showrunners’ return, as talks are currently underway to keep them engaged for the show.

The other big concern is the reported exits of some of the cast members. Albrecht said that there was some confusion about the cast exits that he should clarify. On Gillian Anderson (Media), he said that she seems to be “leaving everything,” and added that they knew before hand that she may not be returning. On Kristen Chenoweth (Easter), he said that as far as he knows she’s still “committed” to the TV series, but her return will depend on her availability.

Albrecht confirmed that they are currently on track to get a season 2 for sure. If they do bring in a new showrunner, Neil Gaiman will be working closely with the new executive producer to help with the plot.

Fuller and Green were neither fired, nor have they quit, Albrecht explained. He said that everyone wants to keep the original team intact, and make sure that it’s a “win-win” for everyone involved in the project.