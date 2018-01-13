'Star Trek Discovery' episode 11 preview: 'The Wolf Inside'

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

“Star Trek Discovery” episode 11 will continue the pretence of the crew of the Federation in the alternate universe. A preview video shows how the characters will be tested at every moment, especially Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs).

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Michael Burnham as the captain of her ship. She has to tread carefully, as she and the members of her crew will travel to an alien planet, where they will face new challenges.

For Michael Burnham it will be a particularly testing time, as she will meet with Sarek (James Frain) of the alternate universe. Will the characters meet with the Rebels against the Empire? Sarek will use the mind meld to find out if she’s telling the truth.

The preview video also shows the destruction of a planet. Will Michael be forced to take the lives of millions of people on a planet, just to hide her identity? The concerned character can be seen sharing an intimate moment with Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) in the preview video, in an attempt to find some solace in this troubled world they are in.

For Ash, the challenge will be facing a Klingon warrior in combat. The previous episode confirmed the long held fans’ suspicion that this character is in fact Voq (Javid Iqbal), who underwent surgery to look like a human.

Back on the ship, Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) will grieve the loss of Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz). The character appears to have an increased ability to perceive things, like Ash being the enemy within. In the next episode he will get into the spore drive machine once more. Will he able to cure himself by using the device?

One character who has reason to suspect Ash is Captain Lorca. The character was placed in a torture chamber in the previous episode, even though Michael gave clear instructions against it.

