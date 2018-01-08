6 fast facts about 'Scandal,' 'How to Get Away with Murder' crossover

"Scandal" star Kerry Washington and "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis pose for a photo together. Washington and Davis will both appear in crossover episodes of the two Shondaland series dubbed as #HowToGetAwayWithScandal.

"Scandal" star Kerry Washington and "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis pose for a photo together. Washington and Davis will both appear in crossover episodes of the two Shondaland series dubbed as #HowToGetAwayWithScandal. kerrywashington/Instagram

"Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" ("HTGAWM") fans are in for a treat because the #HowToGetAwayWithScandal crossover is truly happening! No less than the shows' executive producer Shonda Rhimes as well as lead stars Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope) and Viola Davis (Annalise Keating) confirmed the great news on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Spoiler Alert! This article has more "Scandal" and "HTGAWM" spoilers. Read on to learn more about the #TGITCrossover.

6 fast facts about the 'Scandal' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' crossover:

1. The 'How to Get Away with Murder' and 'Scandal' crossover was officially announced on Jan. 3.

Rhimes confirmed that the two shows will have a crossover on her official Facebook account. She simply posted a snippet of the script that contains a dialogue between Annalise Keating of "HTGAWM" and Olivia Pope of "Scandal." She also wrote on the post's caption "People. It's happening. #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal." Check out the post at the end of this article.

2. Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating will discuss lies, the truth and being in a crisis in their first meeting.

In one of the pivotal scenes of the episode, Olivia talks about truth as the greatest weapon. "People think we lie for a living. In fact, the truth is often our greatest weapon. Anyone else?" Pope asks in the scene. This is where Keating utters the line "Not knowing they're in a crisis." Olivia will be impressed with this line. She'll compliment Annalise and ask for her name.

3. The #TGITCrossover will be featured on the same Thursday night on ABC.

According to "How To Get Away With Murder" creator Peter Nowalk, the crossover episode of the two Shondaland shows will happen on a Thursday night in a two-hour block that will start on "Scandal" and conclude on "HTGAWM." "I’ll say the whole two hours takes place in the same setting, and they have that arc over those two hours together," Norwalk said in an exclusive interview with Deadline.

4. The 'How to Get Away with Scandal' crossover will air a few episodes before the 'Scandal' TV series finale.

Nowalk confirmed that the crossover event will air before the series finale of "Scandal." He also said that it won't be stand alone episodes because it will fit with the rest of the shows' arcs for the season. "They’re actually both very pivotal to each other’s storylines," he added.

5. Other actors and actresses from the 'HTGAWM' and 'Scandal' cast will also crossover.

Aside from Davis and Washington, other actors from the two series will also crossover. However, Nowalk refused to reveal the names of the characters/actors/actresses who will make special appearances.

6. 'Scandal 7' star Tony Goldwyn will direct the 'Scandal' crossover episode featuring the 'How to Get Away with Murder' stars.

Goldwyn, who portrays former President Fitzgerald "Fitz" Thomas Grant III in "Scandal," has been directing several episodes of the series and he's the one who will helm the special "Scandal" episode. Raamla Mohamed will write the said episode. As for the "HTGAWM" episode featuring the "Scandal" stars, Zetna Fuentes will direct it, while Morenike L. Balogun and Sarah Thompson will write it.

"Scandal" season 7 and "How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 air in the US on ABC every Thursday night at 9-10 pm ET/PT and 10-11 pm ET/PT, respectively. Stay tuned for more updates about the special Shondaland crossover event.

