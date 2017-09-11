'Scandal' season 7 premiere spoilers: the fate of Olivia and Fitz revealed

By @nessdoctor on
Scandal's Kerry Washington
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, US, February 11, 2017. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Season 7 of “Scandal” will be airing very soon and this will reveal whether or not Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn) will end up together or not.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Scandal” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers for this incoming installment reveal that Olivia is already on her way to becoming the most powerful woman in America. Even though Mellie (Bellamy Young) is the president, she was able to sit on the throne thanks to some help offered.  In return, Olivia was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the White House. She is expected to use this position to gain a foothold and become more powerful.

In a recent interview, Young revealed that it might take some time for her character to realize that there is a traitor that is very near her, and it does not happen to be Cyrus. She says that as much as Mellie is pretty naïve to Olivia’s potential to make grim decisions, she always sought Olivia’s advice for her moral dilemmas.  Olivia always gave honest answers to hard questions and this is why she has earned her trust.

Talking to TV Line earlier, executive producer Shonda Rhimes reminded fans that Olivia and Fitz have a pretty complicated love story. “We are on a journey and it is coming to an end,” says Rhimes.

It should be remembered that in Season 6, Fitz decided to go low key and live a private life in Vermont after his White House duties ended. Olivia decided to continue working for the White House, but this time, it will be for Mellie. Rhimes says that viewers will also be updated on how Fitz has been living away from Olivia. There will be some episodes which will be focusing on his struggles and whereabouts.

Season 7 of “Scandal” will premiere on ABC on October 5 at 9 p.m. The show also airs in Australia on Seven Network.

