'Chicago PD' premiere spoilers; Sophia Bush fires back at online trolls

Season 5 premieres September 27 on NBC
By @nessdoctor on
Chicago PD - Sophia Bush
"Chicago P.D." actress Sophia Bush in a selfie posted on December 26, 2016 Instagram/sophiabush

The internet is full of trolls, and former “Chicago PD” star Sophia Bush is done with them and much more. Bush called out her followers who have been questioning and criticizing every move she makes online while making a plea for everyone to remember that “we’re all human” and to be better people.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Chicago PD” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

It is not clear what those online trolls said online that triggered Bush. However, she did say that all the hate that she had been receiving is “literally EVERY GF second of EVERY GD day.”

Last May, Bush announced that she would be departing from “Chicago PD” after four seasons, which upset a lot of her fans. Many also said that they were frustrated about Bush remaining quiet about the said decision. It is also noteworthy that Bush is very politically outspoken in her social media accounts and actively promotes causes that she believes in such as immigration, feminism and a lot more. She is a stern critic of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, as for season 5, it looks like criminals in the Windy City better watch out. While the unit will continue offering security and protection to Chicago’s citizenry, the series will also close in on real life issues surrounding cops and the people who they serve and protect.

Talking to TV Line , new showrunner Rick Eid says that the thing that he wanted to do the most was “to try to attach the show to Chicago 2017.” He adds that society has become pretty complicated nowadays and there is no place where it is more complicated than in Chicago, especially when it comes to crime, police and racial issues. “Its a really fascinating place to be a cop now,” says Eid.

This premiere episode of “Chicago PD,” titled "Reform," will air on September 27 on NBC. It also airs on Foxtel in Australia.

