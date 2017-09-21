2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios, Davis Cup
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Finals - Australia v USA - Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia - 9/4/17 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts in front of Jim Courier, team Captain for the USA, during his Davis Cup quarter-final match against Sam Querrey of the USA. Reuters / Steve Holland

Team Australia, led by Lleyton Hewitt, will host Germany in the opening round of the 2018 Davis Cup in February. The match-up could see a likely showdown between young stars Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev.

Last week, the Aussies suffered a crushing defeat against Belgium, in the semi-final of the 2017 Davis Cup. After asserting a 2-1 lead, Hewitt's team lost both the reverse singles as Belgim advanced to November's final against France. The match against Germany would be their chance at redemption. 

Despite the loss, there is belief that the Hewitt-Kyrgios tandem could usher in a new era of Australian tennis. Todd Larkham, the former coach of Kyrgios, is convinced.

2018 Davis Cup: Australia bank on Hewitt-Kyrgios partnership

"They're going to be knocking on the door of winning the Davis Cup over the next few years. Those two guys are going to be working together a lot over the next few years hopefully so they seem to be communicating really well. Nick's performing well in Davis Cup, so it seems to be going well for them, which is great," Larkham said, via Sydney Morning Herald.

The German roster would likely boast of Zverev brothers -- Alexander and Mischa -- besides veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber. The 20-year-old Alexander Zverev is in the midst of a career-best season which has propelled him to World No. 4 in the ATP Rankings. Zverev won the events in Montpellier and Munich before winning his first-ever Masters 1000 title in Rome. He routed former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open to re-assure the tennis world of his impending rise.

Besides Australia vs Germany, the 2018 Davis Cup first round will see France v Netherlands, Japan v Italy, Spain v Britain, Kazakhstan v Switzerland, Croatia v Canada, Serbia v USA and Belgium v Hungary.

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund ready for war
‘Poldark’ season 4: Aidan Turner spotted horse riding
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Romance and action
‘Power’ season 5: Ghost and crew are back!
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 12 preview: Troy is back
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3: Jake wants to leave
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 22: Johnny decides about Underworld
'Coronation Street' Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car