2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances

By @saihoops on
Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic
Tennis - Australian Open - Quarterfinals - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 23, 2018. Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves after retiring injured in his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia. Reuters / Thomas Peter

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal retired hurt Tuesday from his quarter-final match against World No. 6 Marin Cilic at the Rod Laver arena. Nadal, in pursuit of his second title at Melbourne Park, was trailing the fifth set 0-2 when he decided to forfeit the match and end his 2018 Australian Open campaign.

Cilic dominated Nadal through most of his 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 2-0 victory. The Croatian hit twice the amount of winners as Nadal and put forward a service game clinic to reach his career fifth Grand Slam semi-final.

After the victory, Cilic sympathised with Nadal and praised the Spaniard for fighting through injury. "Unbelievable performance from both of us and really unfortunate for Rafa. He’s an unbelievable competitor and it’s really unfortunate for him to finish this way. As often happens when you’re wounded, sometimes you’re a little bit looser. So I was really paying attention in this first couple of games, trying to keep my intensity up.

2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal battles through injury 

"He was struggling to return my serve, especially the slider out wide. I was using it a lot and it was working most of the time. The tie break was weird. I made a few errors. In the third set I had a lot of chances and somehow Rafa was coming up with good shots at critical moments and that’s the way he’s always been, finding the shots even when he’s not at his best level," Cilic told Jim Courier in his post-match interview, via The Guardian

Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, will now face unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund in Thursday's semi-final. "Kyle Edmund has had an amazing run in the tournament. A few five setters, great battles, and big congratulations for him. I have to keep going with my own game. Kyle is also a big hitter. I have to take things in my own hands," Cilic said about his opponent. 

The other semi-final will pit either defending champion Roger Federer or Czech veteran Tomas Berdych against either Hyeon Chung or American Tennys Sandgren. With Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Federer is the overwhelming favourite to win Grand Slam title No. 20 on Sunday. The 2018 Australian Open continues Wednesday with the next set of quarter-finals matches. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Portland Trail Blazers to make run at DeAndre Jordan
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Filming half done
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 10 preview
Neil Diamond cancels Australian and New Zealand tour following Parkinson’s disease diagnosis
'Lost a buyer here’: Customers react to Calvin Klein’s Kardashian-Jenner sisters ad
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Jan. 23-26: Ridge confronts Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 23-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The 100' season 5 filming the finale with new character addition
‘The 100’ season 5: New cast member joins
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car