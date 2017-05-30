2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors

By @saihoops on
Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors, 2017 NBA Playoffs
Apr 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox

The Golden State Warriors will enter the 2017 NBA Finals without head coach Steve Kerr on the bench. Kerr, who lead the team to a championship in 2015, won't coach the team during Thursday's Game 1 but hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning for the remainder of the best-of-seven series. 

"As of right now, I will not coach Thursday night. It's still up in the air," Kerr said after Golden State's practice session on Monday. "I'm not well enough to coach games, and I know that (because) I coached all 82 games and I did OK. I was uncomfortable and in a lot of pain, but I did fine. I could make it through. The first two games of the Portland series, whatever happened, things got worse."

Kerr hasn't coached the Warriors since Games 2 and 3 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. He took an indefinite league of absence to find a solution for migraines stemming from back surgery nearly two years ago. Kerr missed the first half of the 2015-16 season due to a spinal fluid leak. Earlier this month, he visited a specialist at Duke University to find a cure for persistent pain, migraines and nausea. 

Steve Kerr: 'I am not ready to coach yet'

"I'm ready, but I'm not ready to coach yet. I'm still feeling a lot of the effects of what I've got going on," added Kerr, who won the Coach of the Year award last year for leading the Warriors to a record 73 regular-season victories. 

In his absence, associate head coach Mike Brown has stepped up and done a commendable job. Kerr reckons Brown, who previously coached Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2007 NBA Finals, has handled the "awkward situation" remarkably, leading Golden State to a 12-0 postseason record.

"I'm taking part in practices, helping with the messaging, taking part in coaching meetings, but I'm not on the sidelines during games. So he has to make those (in-game) decisions. It's his team, but he's also taking my advice and counsel from behind the scenes. It's not easy, but he's obviously doing a good job. There seems to be a theme when I'm out. I think the team is like 108-2. So I'm not sure what it is," said Kerr while praising Brown, via ESPN.

Odds makers have tipped the Golden State Warriors as the overwhelming favourites in the upcoming 2017 NBA Finals. Cavs, the reigning champions, made history during the 2016 NBA Finals by rallying back from a 3-1 deficit to capture a franchise-first title. The 2017 NBA Finals gets underway on July 1. The Warriors and Cavs are 1-1 wins apiece entering the trilogy of NBA championship rounds.

Related
Join the Discussion
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to second round
Golden State Warriors set to extend Jerry West's contract
Australian players could boycott 2017 Rugby League World Cup
Tennis official slams Roger Federer: 'We can't count on him anymore'
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
Tiger Woods refused Breathalyser Test before DUI arrest
Tiger Woods refused Breathalyser Test before DUI arrest
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car